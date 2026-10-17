Texas HC Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Loreal Turns Heads Donning 3 Multi-Million Dollar Brands

While Steve Sarkisian keeps Texas focused on the gridiron, his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, knows how to command attention away from it. The fashion model is known for supporting luxury looks from high-end brands, and she delivered again ahead of Texas’ home game against Florida in Austin.

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Loreal Sarkisian brought luxury fashion to the forefront with an outfit featuring some of the biggest names in designer wear. She revealed her Gameday fit in an Instagram post, captioning it, “Feels good to be back in DKR.”

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The caption also included details about how the fit came together. Loreal Sarkisian paired a bodysuit from Alice + Olivia with a Louis Vuitton skirt, scarf, and bag. Chloé boots added another high-end touch, while Bottega Veneta sunglasses completed the ensemble. Each of these brands is currently worth millions.

Loreal’s outfits are always anticipated during Texas games. In her last sighting against the Vols, she attracted attention for her outfit. Just like this one, her outfit featured several well-known luxury fashion labels. She was wearing a Givenchy shirt paired with Acne Studios pants. She completed the look with boots from Hermès, a Loewe bag, and a necklace by Sue Gragg.

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Many of her previous game-day outfits have also featured brands such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton. It’s not just the brands; her styling is what makes her known as the fashion icon among college football wives.

Even last season, Loreal’s outfits were always the talk of the town. She wore a white dress while standing in the end zone during Texas’ home opener. She showed her support for Texas by making the “Hook ’em Horns” hand sign while attending the fashion event in Paris. Loreal wore a bold gold denim ensemble during Texas’ game against Vanderbilt.

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“I was like, dang, I’ve been doing this for a long time, but okay, great,” she said. “I’m glad y’all like it!”

And once again, the latest Gameday fit has fans showering Loreal Sarkisian with praise under her Instagram post. One user commented, “This might be my favorite one yet!!”

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Another fan liked the detailing in her outfit. “I love the scarf and asymmetrical skirt! The boots. Slay!!,” the comment read. Another fan commented on her new look. “Love the skirt and boot scarf combo! And it has pockets.”

It wasn’t just Texas fans who were appreciating the Gameday fit of Loreal Sarkisian. “I’m a Vol fan. I just love seeing your gamed fits!! Beautiful,” one comment read from a Tennessee fan.

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Loreal is not just Steve Sarkisian’s wife. She was a track and field athlete in Tallahassee, Florida, and later moved into the fashion industry, shifting from athletics to a career focused on styling and designer clothing. She works professionally as a stylist, helping celebrities and business executives choose their outfits.

“I’ve always been a part of the sports world,” she said. “I know people probably only see me as a fashionista and in the fashion industry, but for forever I was an athlete.”

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Both have built careers connected to football, but in different ways. As the head coach of the Longhorns, Steve Sarkisian focuses on coaching and leading the football team, and she has turned her game-day fashion into a business. Steve and Loreal tied the knot on June 29, 2020.

There was a time when news of their separation made the headlines in 2024. However, they reconciled and had a baby boy named Xolo in 2025.

“I get to see him all day, every day, authentic self, involved in his craft, and he is not only a student of his craft but a master,” Loreal told WFAA in 2025. “It matters to him. I respect it, and I appreciate that, knowing how hard he works at it day in and day out and what it actually means to him and especially the journey he’s been on to this day personally and professionally.”