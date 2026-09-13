Texas HC Crowns Arch Manning From Boy to “Man” After Beating Ohio State

When you carry the most famous last name in American football, carrying a team through a beatdown is part of the job description. On Saturday night in Austin, Texas, quarterback Arch Manning did just that. Trailing 20-3 at halftime against top-ranked Ohio State, the young quarterback looked completely buried.

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But instead of folding, Manning and the Longhorns mounted a wild 24-23 fourth-quarter comeback victory. It wasn’t just another win on the schedule, but also the moment head coach Steve Sarkisian saw his young passer finally cross the line from a hype-driven kid into a proven leader.

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Sarkisian pointed to the difficult moments Manning went through during his first season as a starter, saying those experiences gave the quarterback a fresh perspective to “overcome the adversity he faced in the 1st half against Ohio State.”

“Arch played like a man tonight,” Sarkisian said, college football insider CJ Vogel reports. Manning spent the past year managing pressure from his family legacy, five-star expectations, and criticism from his first season, all of which Sarkisian believes shaped his maturity.

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For Steve Sarkisian, seeing Manning deliver under fire solves the biggest question mark hanging over the program. Having a five-star quarterback with a famous last name brings hype, but having a leader who can pull off a dramatic comeback proves Texas has its franchise signal-caller for the long haul. That transformation gives the whole locker room the belief that no matter how ugly a game gets, their quarterback can drag them across the finish line.

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The turning point came when Manning stopped forcing throws and trusted his receivers, a shift Sarkisian credits with opening the Texas offense. Manning finished 20 of 37 pass attempts for 196 yards and a touchdown, with most of it coming in the fourth quarter.

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Revenge was a long time coming. When Ohio State beat Texas 14-7 back in the 2025 season opener, the loss hung over Manning like a cloud for twelve months. On Saturday night in Austin, he finally got his second chance. Speaking to reporters after completing the 24-23 comeback win, Manning made it clear just how much this 2026 rematch meant to him.

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“I’m just so proud of our guys in all three phases,” Manning said during a post-game interview. “It wasn’t very pretty, but we found a way to win. That’s what good teams do. We couldn’t lose to them again. I had nightmares about that game last year, so we’re glad to get a win tonight.”

Though the Longhorns won, they had a few shaky moments, including an interception. Sarkisian pointed out the issues, but was pleased with the quarterback’s effort in managing the game well.

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Sarkisian was also confident in what he saw from the offense, with so many players involved. He felt that Texas had enough playmakers to spread the ball around and take pressure off any one player.

Sarkisian has trained Manning using NFL-level standards, allowing him to learn from mistakes at his own pace. That training and practice showed up when Manning faced a hard stretch during the game against the Buckeyes in the first three quarters.

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Beyond just revenge, knocking off the nation’s top-ranked team completely changes the script for Texas’ 2026 season. Moving to 2-0 with a signature win over Ohio State doesn’t just bump the Longhorns up the rankings. It firmly places them in control of their own playoff destiny.

For a program that missed the postseason last year, taking down a heavyweight contender proves Texas isn’t just surviving tough games anymore but is built to win a national championship.

For Texas, the victory keeps its national title hopes alive. But for Sarkisian, the biggest prize wasn’t just the final score. It was watching his quarterback grow up right in front of the college football world.