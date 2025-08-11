Texas Insider Announces Steve Sarkisian’s Backup Plan for Arch Manning As QB Admits Past Frustrations

For the past two seasons, fans in Austin could sleep easy knowing their QB room was stacked. Texas had the luxury of a strong QB2, first with Malik Murphy then with Arch Manning. The current Oregon State QB carried the clipboard in 2023. The current Longhorns’ QB did the same in 2024. Both biding their time behind Quinn Ewers. And now that Arch finally gets the keys in 2025, the question is obvious. Who’s holding the spare set?

Steve Sarkisian didn’t mince words at SEC Media Days. “We don’t have a backup quarterback yet,” he told Horns247. It’s open season for three running names including senior transfer Matthew Caldwell, redshirt freshman Trey Owens, and true freshman Karle KJ Lacey. In an August 10 tweet, Inside Texas posted a report by Texas insider Eric Nahlin on the QB2 competition. And as the report states, two names are starting to separate themselves at fall training camp. Two names that aren’t Lacey, although this 6-foot gunslinger from Alabama, is the rawest but quickest trigger of the bunch, ranking the No. 19 QB in his class.

According to Eric Nahlin, the competition comes down to Trey Owens with experience within the program and Matthew Caldwell who boasts experience within the sport. “Owens had what could be described as an up and down scrimmage while Caldwell looked to benefit from being a veteran as he led a long drive,” he said. Caldwell is the grizzled traveler of the bunch, fresh off a stint at Troy where he went 3-2 as a starter in 2024, tossing 13 touchdowns and running for five more.

Trey Owens, a 4-star from Cypress, Texas, brings a golden arm and a year in Steve Sarkisian’s system, but with minimal game reps. As Nahlin said, “Owens has the golden arm and plenty of intangibles but there’s only one way to gain experience and he doesn’t have that yet.” Caldwell’s veteran poise could give him the edge, but Owens’ upside is hard to ignore. “My gut says Caldwell will earn the spot due to experience,” the insider added. “But Owens holding on wouldn’t surprise me either. It looks like a real competition.” Which way the HC leans may reveal just how much risk he’s willing to tolerate behind Arch Manning.

Arch Manning gets real on how he felt as QB2

Arch Manning was used to starting games until he landed in Austin. “I played every year in high school. I don’t know if that’s a flex or not, we were 2A,” he told Longhorns Wire. “Freshman year was tough. I didn’t deserve to play, but I wasn’t used to not playing.” In 2023, he wasn’t even QB2. That was Malik Murphy’s gig. When Quinn Ewers missed time, Murphy got the nod, leaving Arch to stew on the sideline.

The current Longhorns’ QB admits those years tested him. He leaned heavily on Paul Chryst, the former Wisconsin HC turned Texas offensive guru, for film sessions and, frankly, therapy. “It was an hour of watching film and an hour of me venting,” Arch Manning said. “I’m always grateful for him and still keep in touch with him.” Chryst’s experience with QBs, whether it be Russell Wilson or many of the CFL journeymen, it helped keep Arch engaged and developing instead of bolting for a starting job elsewhere.

Steve Sarkisian saw that growth, even from a distance. By keeping his frustrations private and his work ethic public, Arch Manning earned respect inside the locker room. And now, with Texas entering the season as the No. 1 team in the nation, the QB’s patience will face its ultimate test. The 2025 season promises both the spotlight and scrutiny he’s been waiting for. But one blindside sack, one awkward twist of an ankle, and Texas will have to trust Caldwell or Owens to keep their title run alive. Sark’s final decision could be the most important one he makes before the season begins.