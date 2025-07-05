Texas Insider Exposes Felix Ojo’s ‘Ridiculous’ Act After $5.1M Joey McGuire Move

The fireworks weren’t just in the sky on Independence Day. It’s all across Texas message boards after 5-star OT Felix Ojo shocked the recruiting world. For weeks, this highly coveted prospect was all but penciled in as the next elite trench warrior for Texas. The Mansfield Lake Ridge monster had been courted hard by Steve Sarkisian and staff who offered him last year on June 1. Instead, he just played everyone who’s been high on him.

On July 4, a Texas insider who goes by the X handle 🤟🏿HookemHorns87TF🤟🏿 dropped a reality check on Felix Ojo. He shared a screenshot of On Texas Football which had the title “Texas Dodged a Bullet.” The content read, “Felix Ojo told coaches from multiple teams yesterday that he was down to Texas and Ohio State, all while already having a done deal with Texas Tech.” The insider wrote in his caption, “Wow this not the type kids we want in the @TexasFootball program 👀🥶 absolutely ridiculous 👀👀👀👀” You can just feel the hurt. What felt like a gut-punch on paper now reeked of betrayal.

Up until Felix Ojo dropped his bombshell of a decision, recruiting insiders still had him leaning towards Texas and Ohio State. He even had Michigan and Florida on his high list. But the surprise winner Texas Tech was nowhere on the radar. And this stings especially for the Longhorns who lost out on their No. 1 recruit of the 2026 cycle. He’s the No. 5 overall player in the nation per 247Sports Composite. ESPN has him even higher at No. 4. He officially visited Ohio State on May 30 followed by an OV to Austin on June 13.

In a surprising turn of events, Texas lost the 18-year-old homegrown talent to their instate rival. Add in the fact that they lost four starters to the NFL this offseason, including Kelvin Banks Jr. So, the urgency was real. He would have added serious star power to a Longhorns’ corps that includes John Turntine III, Nicolas Robertson, and Max Wright. Instead, he became the cornerstone for the Joey McGuire era in Lubbock.

$5.1M that brought Felix Ojo to Texas Tech

If you look at the numbers, it’s not hard to see why Felix Ojo changed his interest fast. On July 4, On3 Sports revealed the true reason behind the Lubbock pivot which is a fully guaranteed $5.1 million NIL deal courtesy of Texas Tech mega-booster and Matador Club founder Chad Campbell. So yeah, it’s a three year lock for the 6’6, 275-pound commit. It’s the richest reported NIL deal for a high school recruit in college football history.

Year 1 pays $1.2M, Year 2 jumps to $1.6M, and by Year 3, Felix Ojo will be cashing $2.1M before he even declares for the draft. The Red Raiders’ 2026 recruiting class surged from No. 36 to No. 23 nationally and now sits atop the Big 12 from a previous 7th. And on the field, he’s set to dominate from day one. He instantly elevates Joey McGuire’s offensive line and gives Tech real ammo in the trenches.

Texas may not admit it, but they lost a generational talent. And in the new NIL world, it’s not just about who wants you most. Now it’s about who’s ready to pay like it.