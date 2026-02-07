Texas Legend Gives Steve Sarkisian Ultimatum on $10M Fund After AD Confirms Hard Schedule

Texas football is leaning harder than anyone in the SEC’s recent change. Football scholarships are moving from 85 to 105, finally matching the rest of the P4 after the House settlement cleared the path. Steve Sarkisian now has more scholarships and more flexibility. But it could also mean more pressure because not everyone thinks more bodies automatically means better football. Especially not a certain Texas legend who coached the Longhorns to a national championship in 2005.

“If you take from 85 to 105 and all of them were on scholarship, all of them were pretty good, and all of them want to play, and they’re not going to get to them with a transfer portal, they’re leaving anyway,” Mack Brown said on The Stampede on February 6.

His message isn’t about anti-spending or anti-growth. In plain terms, he’s warning Steve Sarkisian not to burn money on players who won’t play, won’t wait, and will eventually walk anyway.

“So don’t put somebody on the back end that’s a good enough player to play,” he added. “But you really don’t need him right now. You need him two years from now… the other thing is if I’ve got 44 I can pay him out of my lump sum a lot higher than if I’m. So why am I going to waste money on a guy who’s not going to play or probably transfer?”

The ultimatum is implied. If Texas is going all-in financially, every dollar better have a plan behind it. That’s the tension Steve Sarkisian has to deal with. From the program’s side, the numbers are both staggering and intentional.

Texas is fully funding scholarships across its entire athletic department. Every athlete is on scholarship. That alone is a $10 million annual commitment, and when combined with other allocations, the scholarship piece totals $30.5 million. That money counts against the revenue-sharing cap, which means this isn’t theoretical spending. It’s budget math, and football is eating most of it. According to Kirk Bohls, the school plans to push roughly 75% of its $20.5 million revenue-sharing pool toward Steve Sarkisian’s program, with smaller slices for basketball and the rest spread thin.

That approach changes Steve Sarkisian’s behavior immediately. He doesn’t have to be as selective with scholarships, especially in the portal. Texas already has 18 transfer additions and a top-10 portal class led by Cam Coleman and Hollywood Smothers. Depth matters more now as injuries happen and rotations become a necessity. The Longhorns can afford competition at every position, and with 20 extra roster spots, Texas can build a lineup where the drop-off isn’t dramatic. But with better allocation comes greater expectations.

On3’s Rusty Mansell shared that Texas is flirting with a $40 million roster when you combine revenue-sharing and NIL.

“This is an ALL IN season for Sark, literally,” he wrote.

The SEC distributed $1.03 billion to its members for 2024-25, with full-share schools averaging $72.4 million. Texas didn’t get that full share in its first year, pulling in just $12.1 million as part of its early-entry agreement. The result was a $26.7 million net loss, something AD Chris Del Conte says was planned from the jump. The full SEC payout arrives in 2025-26. But while money helps, it doesn’t soften opponents. And that brings us to the other half of the problem.

Texas AD gets real on Steve Sarkisian’s schedule

Steve Sarkisian’s Texas already knows what a brutal resume can do. Missing the playoff last year was more about how the losses were judged rather than talent. And yet, Chris Del Conte isn’t backing off.

“I want our fans, Longhorn Nation, to be able to watch Ohio State in this stadium,” he said. “I want fans in Longhorn Nation to be able to watch Michigan along with our SEC slate. But I had a lot of people say, ‘We need to cancel those games.’ No, we’re going to honor our word.”

The logic is fan-driven and brand-driven. Texas pushed for a nine-game SEC schedule before joining, aiming for balance. As part of the early entry deal, it took road-heavy non-conference games. Now it wants the payoff.

“I want a little piece of their rear end in DKR,” the AD said.

Ohio State and Michigan check the non-conference box in 2026 and 2027, respectively. But they also stack the conference risk. In 2026, Texas will cycle through Tennessee, Oklahoma, Florida, Ole Miss, Missouri, LSU, Arkansas, and Texas A&M. This is where Mack Brown’s warning lands.

The Longhorns are spending like a program with no excuses left. A deeper roster helps but it also raises expectations internally and externally. Steve Sarkisian has the resources now. The question is whether he can manage the money, the portal, and the schedule without something breaking.