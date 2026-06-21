Texas Legend Sends Clear Message to Arch Manning After Steve Sarkisian Hints at Possible Return

Several analysts have Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning as the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, but that has not erased the possibility of him returning for another season of college football in 2027. Head coach Steve Sarkisian recently admitted the possibility of this, as well as the chances of him entering the NFL draft. Now, another Longhorns legend, who had a similar experience, has shared his thoughts regarding Manning’s possible return in 2027.

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“I mean, when you have options like that, it’s pretty cool because of the type of person he is, the type of player he is,” former Longhorns quarterback Vince Young said on THE STAMPEDE. “And then, he loves the university, and he wants to get better as a quarterback. So, if he has a great year, and if he does get a chance to go play for that championship, then, I mean, it’s all pretty good for him, right? It is a chance for him to think about making that decision to go to the next level. But if you’re just a kid that wants to develop more because the NFL is not going nowhere, you got great advice from your uncles and dad.

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“So, it’s something about just sitting there, thinking about it, and praying about it. But for him to have options, that is a blessing, because most quarterbacks don’t have that. And when you have a kid that loves the university, he loves the game, he loves getting better. All those are three pluses for him. And if that’s the case, he has those options to do both.”

In Manning’s 50-50 case, the Longhorns’ performance in the 2026 season and his individual output will tell. Easily, the draft becomes a reward for a good season, and a return to college football, the escape from a bad season. But of course, there are exceptions: players who had two options, like Manning, and chose to snub a top draft potential for another season in college football.

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Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore was one such player. Despite being projected as a No. 2 overall pick by draft experts, like Matt Miller (ESPN) and Field Yates (NFL.com), Moore decided to return to college. He forwent the ultimate reward for his brilliant 2025 season, where he threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns, and there was no remorse about it.

So far, Manning’s response to questions about his stay or exit has been left hanging. Manning is from a legendary family of quarterbacks, but they have been intentional enough to get every pressure off him as he makes decisions. Even when his grandfather suggested that he stay for the 2026 season, Manning got an apology message from him.

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You know, we haven’t had the discussion, but I will tell you, I would not be surprised,” he told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show. “I think Arch really loves college football, I really do. I think he loves the University of Texas. He does pretty well through NIL, you know, he’s got some pretty good endorsements going right now, which is a credit to him and obviously the lineage of the last name and the brand of the University of Texas, all of those things coming together. At the same time, I won’t be surprised if he declares and decides to go into the draft. But I think some of that depends on how we play as a team this fall and how he plays individually. Knock on wood, injury-free football.”

One thing both Manning and Moore have in common, aside from being quarterbacks, is the lucrativeness of their NIL deals. Per RallyFuel, Manning has the highest NIL valuation in college football as of spring 2026, with $5.4 million. Moore is sixth on the list, with a valuation of $3 million. What the NIL deals have done to this generation of players is to give them financial rewards that are huge enough to snub the NFL. While they will make significantly more in the NFL, their huge deals have decided to return to college much more easier than it used to be.

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While we can hardly pick out the number of quarterbacks having both options of the NFL and a return to college, there are many more who were left with no option but to quit the sport completely or just find a space in an NFL team. Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar did not have the option to return. And to make it to the NFL, he had to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.

Manning certainly will have the choice to sign for any team interested in him when he enters the draft. But as per his coach’s statement, it seems like he is enjoying college ball and could decide to run it back for another year.

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Manning’s similar path to Vince Young

Vince Young did not have this kind of financial opportunity in 2005, when he entered the NFL draft after winning the national championship. He had stated all season that he would return to the Longhorns for the 2006 season. But after a national championship win and a scoop of the Maxwell, Davey O’Brien, and Manning awards, he decided to enter the 2006 NFL Draft. He was picked as the No. 3 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans.

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“And I’m just happy for him,” Young added. “I had the same option. I could have came back and try to go win that Heisman Trophy again, and went back’-to-back national championship, but I decided to go to the NFL, because I came off a big high of beating one of the best teams ever. And the Houston Texans had the draft pick, so that kind of played a major part in my decision to go into the draft because I wanted to play at home.”

The motivation factor for Young to enter the draft was his potential landing spot, which could have been Houston. They had the first pick in the draft, and it seemed like he could be the player for them. However, they decided to sign Mario Williams.

For Manning, there is no such reason to rush a decision. He could decide to take the Moore path or the Young path, but the reality remains that an open door lies ahead of him, where he has several options to pick from.