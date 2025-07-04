Texas Longhorns Get Major Secondary News Ahead of Steve Sarkisian’s Fifth Season

“I’d like to say I’m a great guy to work for.” That’s Steve Sarkisian‘s joke on Always College Football when he spoke about Texas’ success at retaining play-callers. But honestly, the Longhorns’ head coach isn’t strolling into his fifth year at Texas. There’s a strong expectation for a title run. Perhaps, the spotlight’s glued to Arch Manning taking over under center and a fresh-faced O-line protecting him. But if you’re sleeping on what’s cooking on the other side of the ball, you’re missing a real game changer.

The Texas Longhorns are the owners of the best secondary in college football. They might have lost Jahdae Barron and Andrew Mukuba to the NFL but this group is deeper and maybe even more dangerous. And they didn’t need dramatic hype to show that to the world because Pro Football Focus did it for them.

On July 3, PFF College uploaded an Instagram reel with the caption: “The Best Secondary in College Football Resides in Austin, Texas 🤟” As per PFF’s experienced analyst Max Chadwick, “Texas has the number one linebacker unit in the country for me. And now the number one secondary in the country for me, which means Texas has pretty easily the best back seven in college football going next year.” And that’s not even all.

“They still have a great defensive line too, headlined by my No. 1 edge defender in Collin Simmons,” Chadwick added. And coming to the secondary and leading the charge is Michael Taffe, a former walk-on, who posted 78 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, a forced fumble, and two picks last year, earning AP second-team All-American honors. Then, there’s returning Malik Muhammad, Chadwick’s No. 6 CB, who recorded 32 tackles and eight pass breakups last season. “And then at nickel will be junior Jelani McDonald, he had an 89.1 run defense grade last year,” Chadwick said. That’s tied for sixth among FBS safeties.

Meanwhile, Jaylon Guilbeau slides outside, and while the second safety spot remains up for grabs, Derek Williams Jr. is the name to circle. His 2023 tape showed promise, and if his knee holds up, he can plug and play. The depth also scares opponents, packed with blue-chippers like Kobe Black, Xavier Filsaime, Graceson Littleton, and Kade Phillips. Steve Sarkisian’s 2024 squad also tied for first in CFB in interceptions with 22. They also allowed just 173.8 passing yards per game. That unit doesn’t just show talent. It proves it. But what about the offense?

Steve Sarkisian’s offense has some question marks

While Texas’ defense looks title-ready, there are some interesting aspects to note on the other side of the b—. Arch Manning’s era begins behind a nearly brand-new offensive line. Gone are three veteran O-linemen in Kelvin Banks Jr., Cameron Williams, and Hayden Conner. They also lost Malik Agbo to West Virginia. Did they retained and regained enough quality?

What’s actually left is a mix of raw talent and urgent hope with Trevor Goosby (LT), Netu Umeozulu (LG), Cole Hutson (Center), DJ Campbell (RG), and Brandon Baker (RT). Cole Cubelic says keep the faith when Greg McElroy snubbed Texas’ O-line unit from the top 10 list in the country. “I do think Texas at least needs some of the conversation,” he said, pointing out the potential that the new faces could bring. ESPN’s Rece Davis isn’t as optimistic. The analyst questions if the O-Line is good enough to protect Manning.

It’s worth noting that they have lost six names (two of them to drafts), especially when the O-Line was a concern last season as well. In a year where everything’s on the line with playoff dreams, SEC pride, and Steve Sarkisian’s legacy, it may just be Texas’ secondary, not its quarterback, that keeps the trophy dreams alive in Austin.