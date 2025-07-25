Texas Longhorns Legend Retires After 23 Years of Service to Football: “Forever Grateful”

There are a few players in the league for whom we tune into those special game nights. However, time always catches up, as they slowly leave the stage one by one. An NFL phenom and Texas Longhorns icon will step away from the league after the 2025 season, putting a brilliant career to rest. 23 years in football is a long time to dedicate to the sport, and then deciding to hang up the cleats. Quietly, but diligently, this player almost never gave others a chance to complain.

Philadelphia star Jordan Hicks announced his retirement on July 25, bidding a consistent and productive career goodbye. The star LB played for 5 years in Texas, from 2010 to 2014. With a total of 248 tackles (22.5 TFLs) and 5.5 sacks. Hicks was picked in the 3 round by the Eagles. Then, he played with Arizona, Minnesota before being signed by Cleveland in 2024. The 2025 season will be his last in the NFL, Hicks announces on his social media.

“Football has given me more than I could have ever imagined. Purpose, discipline, brotherhood, and a platform to impact others. But most importantly it showed me who I am outside the game. I leave this chapter with deep gratitude for every lesson, challenge, and victory. I’m proud of what I accomplished on the field, but even more proud of the man I’ve become because of it,” Hicks wrote on Instagram.

“I’m looking forward to this next season of life and all that it brings. I walk away with peace knowing I gave football all I had, and that the best is yet to come,” he added. Hicks will leave football with a Super Bowl win in the bag, a whopping total of 952 tackles, and lots of fans in awe of his impressive career. Here’s wishing Hicks the best on his journey onwards.