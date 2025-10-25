Texas Nation Begs Steve Sarkisian to Bench Arch Manning After Blunder

There’s a thin line between patience and panic in college football. And Texas fans just pole-vaulted over it. By the time the third quarter clock ticked under seven, Steve Sarkisian’s offense received criticism with Arch Manning under center. The 5-star golden boy couldn’t shake the ghosts of last week’s Kentucky escape. He missed open reads, held the ball too long, and in one brutal moment, he froze when it mattered most. And that’s where the meltdown began.

On October 25, Nash posted a highlight that sent Texas Twitter into a spiral. It was 3rd and 2 deep in their own territory. Arch Manning ran a read-option and had Emmett Mosley wide open. But the throw never hit the target. Mississippi State took advantage, flipping field position and setting up their own scoring chance. Even when the Bulldogs gave Texas the ball back, the QB couldn’t capitalize. He was sacked for a loss of eight on 3rd and 2. It wasn’t just a failed conversion. It was the symbol of an offense spinning its wheels.

Don’t let the scoreboard fool you. Texas has won two straight, but Arch Manning’s stat line is soaked in disappointment. The sophomore phenom hasn’t crossed 200 passing yards in four of his last six starts, a stat that should alarm any team chasing a national title. Last week’s near-disaster at Kentucky was the blueprint of concern where he had 12 completions on 27 attempts, 132 yards, and no touchdowns. The defense bailed him out again, carrying the load while the offense sputtered like a half-tuned engine.

In the Mississippi State clash, Arch Manning’s numbers looked passable on paper. 20-of-29 for 244 yards, two touchdowns, one pick, and a rushing score. But context is everything. Texas trailed 21-38 in the fourth, and most of those yards came in desperation time. For a team that opened the year ranked No. 1, these offensive hiccups have turned into full-blown identity crises. And the fanbase knows it.

Longhorn Nation is fed up of Arch Manning

When that clip dropped on X, Longhorn Nation lost it. “At what point do we recognize Arch isn’t working and we actually try and save our season?” one fan fumed. The frustration is understandable.

Outside of Ryan Wingo’s monster day with 107 yards on three catches, Texas’ entire offense had 95 yards on 45 plays. Another went straight for the jugular saying, “Bench him.” You could almost hear Austin sigh in unison.

Fans didn’t just question Arch Manning. They questioned everything. “Everything is wrong with this offense,” another posted their discontentment.

Another couldn’t resist a sarcastic jab at Arch Manning. “What a throw by Arch!” they commented. But it seems, there’s a possible solution to fix this offense.

See what this fan thinks. “If we could just run the ball, this wouldn’t be an issue.” Hopefully, that’s Sark’s next move before the fans start calling for more than just a QB change.

Because if Steve Sarkisian doesn’t find a fix soon, the begging to bench Arch Manning could reach a fever pitch.