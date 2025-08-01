Texas Nation Rushes to Quinn Ewers’ Defence as WR Throws Ex-QB Under the Bus for Arch Manning

The Quinn Ewers vs. Arch Manning debate never stops buzzing in Austin, and for good reason. Two 5-star talents. Two massive expectations. Ewers brought stability, guiding Texas to back-to-back CFP semifinals and earning praise for putting the Longhorns back in the national spotlight. But Manning sparked fresh hype and endless what-ifs. Given that, analysts can’t help but draw contrasts. Brad Kellner calls Manning “a more vocal, natural leader.” J.D. PicKell says he “fits Texas as a roster better than Quinn Ewers.” Then Joel Klatt adds that Manning’s got the bigger arm and the wheels to run. So, the stage is set for a QB storyline that Texas fans can’t stop watching. But the hype around Arch hasn’t slowed down, and the media is only turning up the volume.

Well, many believe Texas with Manning could grab a spotlight brighter than anything the program had under Ewers. But Manning isn’t feeding into the noise. “Talk is cheap, I gotta go prove it,” he tweeted, keeping his focus on the field. Now, with Ewers’ proven resume and Manning’s untapped ceiling, the question lingers. How far apart are they really? And is 2025 the year Manning stops the comparisons and builds his own legend in burnt orange? Here comes a hot take from a Texas WR, throwing shade at the former QB while backing Arch Manning.

On July 31, Orangebloods.com’s Anwar Richardson lit up Longhorn Nation when he shared this exchange over social media. Texas wideout DeAndre Moore was asked to explain the difference between Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning. And his answer was short but savage: “One had baby wheels and one has super wheels.” Then when the reporter followed up with “Which one’s which?”, Moore just grinned and said, “Oh, you know.” So, the message was loud and clear: Arch is getting serious love from his receivers. But Texas fans aren’t buying it. The reason?

Here’s the thing, Arch Manning might be the next big thing in Austin. But Quinn Ewers built the stage he’s stepping on. Ewers was the calm, steady leader who guided Texas to CFP semifinals, piling up over 8,500 yards and 63 TDs in his career. Surely, Manning flashed brilliance in limited snaps last season, completing nearly 68% of his passes with 9 scores through the air and 4 more on the ground. Following that, the hype around Arch is loud. But it’s Ewers’ grit, arm talent, and clutch play that carved Texas’ path back to national prominence. So, when the WR took a shot at Ewers, Texas Nation couldn’t help but rush to his defense.

Fans step up to defend Quinn Ewers

Look, it’s one thing for fans to debate QBs. But when a teammate takes a shot, it hits differently. The reaction from Longhorn Nation was instant and fiery as they rallied to defend Ewers’ legacy. One fan fired off, writing, “Nash ain’t gonna like this comment.” Another fan went straight for Moore’s status, saying, “This is why Ryan Wingo is WR1.” So, the message was clear: you don’t throw shade at a QB who’s carried Texas this far without facing the heat.

In 2024, Quinn Ewers lit up the stat sheet. He threw for 3,472 yards and 31 TDs with a 65.8% completion rate. On top of that, his 149.0 QBR led Texas in every major passing category. So when a teammate throws shade, fans don’t stay quiet. One fired back, stating, “What has Arch done?? 😂😂😂🫵🏽🤡🤡🤡.” While another cut straight to the point, commenting, “That’s pretty shi–y to say.” In short, you don’t disrespect the QB who carried the Horns this far. But the pushback kept rolling in, and some fans fired back with sharp words and sharper wit.

One calm supporter came to Moore’s defense, saying, “Why are people thinking it’s a Quinn diss? Quinn’s game isn’t running. We know that. He knows that lol. Quinn would say the same thing.” Another fan added fuel to the fire, reminding everyone, “Good time to remind everyone that DeAndre Moore committed to Texas to play football with Arch Manning.” And finally, a sarcastic jab hit the timeline: “So Sark did play the wrong QB last year, cost y’all.” So, Texas fans weren’t letting this one slide without a fight.