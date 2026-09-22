Texas Official Sends Clear Message on Steve Sarkisian & Arch Manning as Holly Rowe Reunion Confirmed

The Longhorns have climbed to the top of the AP Poll, yet the mood around Austin remains anything but settled. The Holly Rowe controversy has dominated recent headlines and appeared to weigh on Arch Manning. Saturday brings another potential flashpoint, as Manning and Steve Sarkisian prepare to face Rowe again. Texas administrators, however, insist there will be no trouble.

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John Bianco, Texas’ Senior Associate Athletics Director for Communications, told Sport & State that there will be “no issues here” if Rowe approaches Sarkisian or Manning in Knoxville.

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When Sport & State asked whether they expect Sarkisian and Manning to participate in the interviews, Texas Senior Associate Athletics Director for Communications John Bianco responded simply, “yes.” He also confirmed that the usual meetings between the broadcast crew and Texas staff are taking place as they normally would.

While ESPN has declined to comment when asked by Sport & State whether Holly Rowe will be assigned to Saturday’s Tennessee-Texas showdown, Rowe is set to be part of the broadcast alongside play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler and analyst Kirk Herbstreit, adding another layer of intrigue to the matchup.

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The renewed attention stems from Texas’ dramatic victory over Ohio State on Sept. 12, when Sarkisian appeared to bypass Rowe during the postgame interview after the Longhorns completed a stunning 20-point fourth-quarter comeback.

As Rowe waited, Sarkisian turned toward the camera and said, “Texas fight! Hook ’em!” before walking away. Rowe then appeared visibly frustrated as she left the interview area.

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However, this incident does seem to hang heavy on Arch Manning. He appeared noticeably more reserved during his postgame media availability following Texas’ 30-6 win over UTSA, days after facing backlash for laughing while discussing a fake AI-generated video depicting Texas coach Steve Sarkisian slapping ESPN reporter Holly Rowe. Manning later apologized to Rowe, who accepted the apology.

Manning kept his postgame answers brief, telling reporters, “Ultimately not good enough. I didn’t play well. Offense, we were a little sloppy. Got to be better if we want to beat Tennessee. It’s not fun. Disappointed in how we played, how I played. Got to be better.”

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CBS Austin reporter Bob Ballou brought this change of behavior to notice on X, mentioning that he answered about five questions in about 20 seconds on Saturday, compared with 19 questions and 56 seconds on Monday.

Nevertheless, even head coach Steve Sarkisian acknowledged that the performance was far from convincing, suggesting that the distractions surrounding the team over the past few weeks had played a significant role.

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“I think he’ll get back on track. It was a long week for him, too, understandably. A lot of distractions that way, and the stuff he had to deal with,” Sarkisian said after the game.

Manning’s outing against UTSA was far from smooth. He completed 17 of 33 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns, but errant throws and missed chances stalled Texas’ offense.

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After taking several heavy hits, including one that sent his helmet flying, Manning exited with six minutes left as the Longhorns held a comfortable lead.

With the Longhorns now on the road, Manning will need to stay focused and put the past behind him, as a challenging stretch awaits despite Texas sitting at the top.