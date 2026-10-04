Texas Police Fail to Charge a Fan at Game as Ticket Book Gets Damaged in Rain

Saturday night at Kyle Field had all the makings of a classic Texas A&M game day, complete with over 100,000 screaming fans packed into the stands. But outside the stadium, one young Aggie supporter got an unexpected stroke of luck, thanks entirely to a sudden Texas downpour that caught campus police completely off guard.

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It all went down at Aggie Park, the crowded tailgating hub right outside the stadium. The fan spotted a Texas A&M police officer and quickly tried to hide a beer. The officer caught him red-handed. But right when the officer reached for his citation book to issue a ticket, the sky opened up, completely ruining the paper pages inside.

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Unable to write out the ticket on the soggy paper, the officer had to let the fan off with just a verbal warning. The department later shared the hilarious situation on X, writing: “MIP. Aggie Park. Saw officer and tried to hide his beer. Officer’s ticket book was too damaged from rain. Verbal warning issued. #BTHOarkansas.”

College football Saturdays often bring plenty of stories involving campus police, but alcohol regulations can make things complicated. At Texas A&M, alcohol is generally prohibited on university property unless the school has specifically designated an area where it is allowed. The rules are even stricter for students under 21, who can face disciplinary action for possessing or consuming alcohol.

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While alcohol is available to fans aged 21 and over at Kyle Field under the university and SEC’s game-day policies, students cannot simply bring their own drinks around campus. So when a campus police officer spotted a student with a beer, the campus officer had to step in, but had to let them go with a verbal warning rather than impose a strict fine.

While this ended up as a funny story, it brings up a bigger question about how campus cops handle game days. With thousands of fans flooding in during bad weather, relying on old-school paper ticket books instead of waterproof digital gadgets can easily mess up police enforcement.

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It makes you wonder if officers across other colleges are also letting minor violations slide just because the rain ruined their paperwork, or if this was just a rare, lucky moment for one student.

Both Texas A&M and Arkansas entered their Week 5 matchup at 2-2. The Aggies had dropped back-to-back SEC games, including a 31-21 loss to Kentucky the previous week, before suffering a 35-6 upset loss at LSU. Meanwhile, Arkansas, under first-year head coach Ryan Silverfield, came in looking for its own bounce-back after an up-and-down start this season.

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The Aggies delivered the expected to win, as running backs KJ Edwards and Carsyn Baker combined to power a ground game that dominated from the opening quarter. Texas A&M finished with a 34-7 win, picking up its first SEC victory of the season and coinciding with the 150th-anniversary celebration, marking the 800th win in program history.

Arkansas’ only touchdown came on a sharp over-the-top catch by Chris Marshall. Putting the weather aside, this was the kind of statement win Mike Elko needed after two consecutive SEC losses.

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What comes next for Aggies

Beyond the lighthearted sideline story, Texas A&M has some momentum to build on heading into the next stretch of SEC play.

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The Aggies have struggled to protect Marcel Reed, establish the run, and get a consistent play from the quarterback, while injuries have also tested their depth at running back and receiver.

Elko’s team was dominant up front, clean in the run game, and was able to win over a divisional-type opponent. Though the issues of the Aggies on both sides of the ball are still present, a 34-7 win was a better way to head into the bye-adjacent stretch than another loss. With Missouri up next on the road in Week 6, Texas A&M will need to clean up those areas quickly as it begins two straight road games.