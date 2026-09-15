Texas Reporter Behind Unacceptable Holly Rowe Disrespect Publicly Apologizes in Attempt to Save Arch Manning

Arch Manning helped Texas pull off a stunning 24-23 comeback over No. 1 Ohio State. But it was after the game that the buzz faded into controversy. A viral moment involving Steve Sarkisian and Holly Rowe had already sparked debate. Manning’s comments about the clip only added fuel, and now an InsideTexas reporter has been forced to apologize.

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Evan Vieth of InsideTexas posted an apology on September 15. He said he hastily tweeted Manning’s press conference answer about an AI-generated video that showed Sarkisian and Rowe.

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Vieth meant to ask about creative TikTok edits celebrating the Texas win. He had not seen the specific violent clip in the fast-paced press-conference setting and later realized the post made light of violence against a respected colleague. He took ownership of the poor judgment.

Vieth’s X apology post only makes sense after looking at the moment that started it all. Right after the final whistle, Rowe walked up to Sarkisian for the standard live interview. She began, “Coach, this one of the most–” Sarkisian cut her off after a few seconds.

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“Let’s go, Texas fight! Let’s go, Texas fight! Hook ’em,” the head coach shouted.

He flashed the Hook ’em Horns sign and walked away to join his team. Rowe looked annoyed, rolled her eyes, and walked off camera. Texas later said ESPN technical difficulties played a role in Sarkisian’s demeanor.

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That treatment of Rowe drew a harsh response from ESPN the next day.

“The only downside for me, Paul, believe it or not, was Steve Sarkisian. After the game, you’ve got Holly there. You do the d***interview. You’re a grown-*** man. You’re a d*** good coach; you’re a grown-up.” Stephen A. Smith addressed it on First Take on Monday, September 14. “If it was a player, we would have called out the player, Paul. We would’ve called out the player, even in a moment like that. Sarkisian, you’re the head coach of the d*** school. You’re the head coach. Do the interview.”

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This take was supported by other big names as well.

“Stephen A., I appreciate you saying that about Holly Rowe. Because there’s nobody better in the industry, and he treated her like trash. And she has done more for this sport than Steve Sarkisian, I promise you that,” Paul Finebaum added right after.

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Social media users then took the interview footage and made AI edits. One widely circulated version changed the clip so Sarkisian turned and made violent contact with Rowe before celebrating.

The AI video spread on TikTok and X over the weekend. That matters because Vieth later said he only meant to ask Manning about positive celebration videos, not the violent parody one.

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The press conference on Monday, September 14, added the next part. Vieth asked Manning if he had seen any TikTok or X edits from the win.

“I’ve seen a few AI edits, that’s about it. I saw an AI edit of Sark’s interview. Y’all seen that one? That’s a good one,” Manning said. “… It’s hilarious.”

Several other reporters in the room laughed along with him.

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That press conference moment aside, it might have stayed small without Vieth’s post. The post passed millions of views, and the word “gold” led many viewers to treat the moment as approval rather than simple reporting.

Female journalists and others said the mix of laughter and the caption showed disrespect toward Rowe and made light of violence against women, even when the clip was fake.

Vieth’s apology covers his own role while also commenting on Manning’s response of not volunteering the joke but rather answering a question about the celebration. He mentioned Manning to say he did not mean to vilify him.

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Rowe posted a brief “Thank you, Cindy,❤️” after former colleague Cindy Brunson defended her and described how Rowe mentored her while battling cancer.

The Washington Post noted that several prominent women in sports criticized Manning’s reaction. Sporting News ran an opinion column arguing that both Sarkisian and Manning “owe Holly Rowe an apology.”