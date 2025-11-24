Texas Safety Launches Heisman Trophy Campaign for Arch Manning in What Can Only Be Described as Bold

Arch Manning is not done yet. Fans gave up hope quickly in the first half of the season, but the Texas QB has redeemed himself now. His historic six-touchdown day in Austin on Saturday has impressed people enough to get back into the Heisman chat. A Texas player made a bold move by making a case for his teammate to win it.

“If you compare his numbers, I bet they’re up there,” said Taafe. “I think he’s the most hated-on person in all of college football, and he doesn’t even care. He just cares about winning, and he cares about his teammates. The things that he’s done for this team and the adversity that he’s gone through, I think if you look at the best player in college football, I think it’s Arch.”

A month ago, it was impossible to think of Arch Manning being a favorite for the Heisman. But now, when his improvement is noticeable, things are beginning to change. A career night against Arkansas might have kicked off his Heisman campaign, at least firmly for the 2026 season. Teammate Michael Taaffe voiced for him to be a candidate for the prestigious award, knowing what he has truly meant for the program. At a press conference on November 24, he said that Manning will have his vote.

Taaffe has faced Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavi, and Georgia quarterback Gunnar Stockton. However, Arch Manning’s high-profile status, largely because of his name, made it easy for the supporters to ditch him. But his recent form is drawing them back. Starting four games ago against Mississippi State, Manning has averaged 328.5 yards per game with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions on 65.1% passing.

The fact that he was such a big letdown masked his numbers–he’s got enough to at least fit somewhere near the Top 10. Manning has thrown for a total of 2,763 yards and 23 TDs. It might be a little unfair to still hate on him when he has clearly come back up.

The Oklahoma game is where Arch Manning’s redemption arc began. But the Heisman conversation has sprung up after his brilliant showcase against Arkansas. He threw for a career-high 389 yards, 4 TDs, while adding a rushing and receiving TD. He’s now the first Texas QB to have scored passing, running, and receiving in a single game. This is what Texas fans had longed to see in the first half of the season.

Manning has battled through a lot. But he and Steve Sarkisian never backed down from the challenge. The QB even suffered a concussion, which should have put him out for the Vanderbilt game. But after just 3 days of practice, the 21-year-old played like he was never down with the injury at all. His grit and determination are why Taaffe and other teammates continue to hold Manning in high regard.

Arch Manning opens up about his tough season

While Texas’ overall offense has been poor, its QB1 has often shone. The sophomore quarterback found it hard to call himself a leader within the program. Manning added that he felt like the early-season struggles had helped him grow into a better quarterback.

“It was always a little uncomfortable trying to be this local leader when you’re not playing very well early on in the season,” Manning told the media. “I guess I have a little more credibility now. It’s not easy, but trying to overcome it — seeing different looks, gaining experience, and playing against tough teams — has helped me a lot.”

For week 13, the AP crowned him the player of the week. But one performance won’t drastically change his Heisman award candidacy. Manning has found some new confidence as a leader in the locker room.