Texas Southern Issues Statement Mourning HBCU Athlete’s Tragic Death Aged 24

We are always told that live life to the fullest, as you never know when it will come to an unexpected halt. At least, that’s the reality of the world and something we all must endure. Texas Southern University and the community are mourning an unexpected tragedy after the death of their 24-year-old former Athlete. The loss of this life has left a void in the community, and the university has issued a statement after the player’s death.

Tyler Martinez, a native of Houston, Texas, played his high school football at Humble High and stood out to get noticed by TSU. So, from there, he embarked on a new chapter as he rose through the ranks of the CFB world to register his name in TSU’s greats. For instance, in just his freshman season, the guy started contributing on the D line and gained the required experience for his breakout years. And after that, there was no stopping him.

After a brief period of COVID-19 when Martinez’s career got disrupted, the guy finally showed his prowess in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The stats? They were unworldly, as Martinez recorded 57 tackles over 20 games and cemented his place in the team. His influence was so great that one of his teammates called him, “teammate you wanted in your corner–passionate, strong, and deeply loyal.” But on July 11th, all of this came crashing down.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Martinez died in a shooting incident in Houston outside his apartment when he sustained 3 gunshot wounds. The university has now released a statement of condolence for Martinez. “With profound sadness, we honor the life of Tyler Martinez, a proud Class of 2023 graduate of the Jesse H. Jones School of Business, graduate student, and standout member of the TSU Football family. Tyler was more than an athlete; he was a brother, a student, a leader, and a shining example of what it means to be a Tiger. His legacy will continue to live on through the lives he touched and the love he poured into this community,” Texas Southern’s official Instagram account posted the message.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Southern University (@texassouthern) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to the statement, Martinez was once recognized as one of the best DTs in SWAC by several major news outlets and showed his influence with his “humility and leadership.” The guy also excelled in academics and carried with him a deep passion for it, apart from football. For instance, after completing his bachelor’s in Business Administration at the university, Martinez was pursuing a master’s in the same field, reflecting his desire and drive to excel in the academic world. Now that he is no longer with us, tributes are pouring in for him.

Tributes pour in for Tyler Martinez

According to the statement of Houston Police Department Lt. Amber Khan, the shooting incident occurred at 4460 Mac Apartments, and Martinez “succumbed to his injuries” on the scene. The accused in the incident has been identified as Jasper Robinson (22), who fled the scene and later turned himself in to the police. The motive of the crime isn’t yet known, as per the Police Department, and more details are awaited in the matter. Meanwhile, the University’s Chief of Staff, Charles Nichols, sent his condolences to Tyler’s family.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Tyler was a young man who was loved by his teammates, and his personality was larger than life. In his mind, he was the best rapper on the team, and on the field, he was always trying to become a better football player. I will cherish our talks we had concerning life after football. I was so proud of him when he got his degree and started on his master’s degree. He will truly be missed because there was only one Tyler Martinez,” said Charles Nichols in a statement.

Tyler was a rising star, showing both academic vigor and excelling in football. His loss is a loss for the whole community, as Tyler exuded passion, perseverance, and personality in his demeanor. Wide receivers coach Jerwin Wilson recalled Tyler to be a “fun individual to be around” and a person who could spark a light in any room. We now hope that Tyler rests in peace and his family gets the required strength to cope with the tragedy.