Texas Suffers Costly Injury Setback as Steve Sarkisian Loses Starter for Rest of Season

Texas pulled off a big 34-27 win over Ole Miss, but the victory cost the Longhorns their starting left tackle for the rest of the season. All-American lineman Trevor Goosby suffered a season-ending knee injury during the game, handing head coach Steve Sarkisian a major problem as Texas moves forward in SEC play.

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Losing a starter at this point in the season is never easy, especially with important SEC games still ahead. And with other players already sidelined, the Longhorns will need someone to step up quickly. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported that Goosby is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered against the Rebels.

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“I can confirm that Texas left tackle Trevor Goosby is expected to miss the remainder of this season due to a knee injury that was sustained against Ole Miss. @PeteThamel was the first to report. I was told that Goosby tore a ligament in his knee on Saturday. However, Texas WR Cam Coleman’s injury is not expected to be severe,” Orange Blood’s reporter Anwar Richardson later confirmed the news on X on October 26.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Colorado St vs Texas Aug 31 Aug 31, 2024.Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns during warmups before the game vs the Colorado State Rams at DKR-Memorial Stadium. Credit Image: Robert Backman/Cal Media/Sipa USA Austin DKR – Texas Memorial Stadium Texas USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax Editorial use only

Goosby went down in the first quarter on Saturday and had to be carted off the field. He watched the rest of the game from the sideline on crutches, leaving Texas to adjust its offensive line without one of its regular starters.

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The 6-foot-7, 325-pound lineman has been an important part of the Longhorns’ offense. He started 22 games over the past three seasons and earned first-team All-SEC honors from conference coaches in 2025. He also entered this season with significant expectations, earning preseason first-team All-American recognition and drawing attention as a potential first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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Losing a top left tackle is a massive blow to Texas because he protects quarterback Arch Manning’s blind side. With Texas ranking high in passing offense and facing aggressive SEC pass-rushers down the stretch, losing Goosby exposes the team’s thinnest position on the line.

Goosby had already dealt with a left knee injury during preseason camp, when he suffered a bone bruise. He recovered in time to start Texas’ first seven games, making the latest setback particularly frustrating for the team.

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Andre Cojoe stepped in after Goosby left the game against Ole Miss. With Goosby now expected to miss the remainder of the season, Cojoe and the rest of the offensive line could have a bigger role to play in the weeks ahead.

Goosby is not the only Texas player dealing with an injury. Wide receiver Cam Coleman also left Saturday’s game with an apparent shoulder or upper-body issue. Richardson reported that Coleman’s injury was not expected to be severe, offering some encouragement for the Longhorns as they wait for more clarity on his status.

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Coleman has made an impact in the passing game this season, recording 21 catches for 348 yards and six touchdowns. His availability will be worth watching, particularly with Texas preparing for another SEC matchup.

The Longhorns are also playing without pass rusher Colin Simmons, who leads the FBS with 10.5 sacks, and running back Hollywood Smothers. Those absences have already forced the team to adjust on both sides of the ball.

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Sarkisian acknowledged the challenge after the win, pointing to the number of players Texas had to do without.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t say, this is the ultimate team sport. We played without Colin Simmons… without Hollywood Smothers,” Sarkisian said.

He also highlighted the injuries that affected the team during the Ole Miss game. “We essentially played the entire game without Trevor Goosby… without Cam Coleman. And we played the number seven ranked team in the country and won by a touchdown. So, I’m proud of our team.”

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Texas Turns Its Attention to Mississippi State

Despite the injuries, Texas found a way to secure a 34-27 win over Ole Miss, its second victory over a top-10 opponent this season. The result moved the Longhorns to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in SEC play, while they climbed to No. 11 in the AP Top 25.

Now, the focus shifts to Mississippi State. Texas will host the Bulldogs on Saturday, October 31, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

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The win over Ole Miss gave the Longhorns something to build on, but Goosby’s expected season-ending injury changes the picture for the games ahead. Sarkisian will have to find a way to keep the offensive line steady while waiting for updates on Coleman and managing the other absences.

Texas has shown it can win a tough game even when key players are unavailable. The next challenge will be maintaining that momentum with less depth at some important positions.