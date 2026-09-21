Texas Superfan Matthew McConaughey Takes Opposing Stance to Steve Sarkisian on NFL Players’ College Return

Texas superfan Matthew McConaughey and head coach Steve Sarkisian are on a collision course over college football’s wildest debate: allowing NFL pros on college rosters. While Sarkisian wants to protect his locker room, McConaughey supports the idea to help big-time programs survive today’s grueling 16-game playoff schedule. As the program’s official “Minister of Culture,” McConaughey’s bold take directly challenges his head coach.

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In an appearance on the Sundae Conversation, host Caleb Pressley asked Matthew McConaughey about the fact that some NFL players are trying to get into college football, to which McConaughey responded, “I think they just dropped it.”

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When Caleb Pressley asked if former pros belong in college, McConaughey didn’t hold back. He pointed to college football’s expanded 12-team playoff format, where reaching the national championship now requires playing up to 16 games.

In McConaughey’s eyes, this brutal NFL-length schedule drains young rosters, making seasoned pro talent a practical necessity for top teams trying to survive the season.

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While the conversation shifted away from this topic, the question still remains, considering that Steve Sarkisian was firmly against bringing NFL players into the program, as he expressed his trust in his own talent.

“These players on all of our rosters, not just ours, have been working for nine months for this moment on Saturday, which then will lead into the next five to six months,” said the Longhorns head coach.

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Imago Credits: IMAGO

This clash isn’t just casual banter. McConaughey isn’t a normal celebrity fan; he holds the official title at Texas, deeply influencing the program’s identity and booster culture. When the biggest voice in the fanbase publicly favors pro-level talent additions while the head coach actively rejects them, it creates a massive ideological divide inside Longhorn Nation.

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While LSU never actually added Zxavian Harris and Dae’Quan Wright to its roster, it was mainly due to the fact that the SEC was ready to remove them from the conference altogether.

On top of that, the SEC was planning a 50% season suspension for the head coach, a fine of 50% of the sport’s operating budget, and the revocation of SEC voting privileges for any team that planned to include former NFL players on its roster.

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While the entire fiasco between the SEC and LSU has been resolved for now, Zxavian Harris and Dae’Quan Wright have found themselves facing a new set of problems.

Zxavian Harris and Dae’Quan Wright Face Strict NFL Guidelines

Their plan to return to LSU may have just backfired on the two players, as the NFL has issued strict guidelines preventing teams from signing Zxavian Harris and Dae’Quan Wright after their attempts to return to college football. The league communicated the decision in a memo sent to every NFL team.

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The NFL’s letter noted both Harris and Wright “were eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft, returned to college and participated with their college football team after the opening of NFL training camp, and therefore, they are ineligible to visit, try out with, or be signed by NFL clubs during the 2026 season.”

The NFL’s letter specifically named Harris and Wright, while clarifying that the list was not exhaustive of 2026 draft-eligible players who returned to college.

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Teams were advised to contact the league’s player personnel department with eligibility questions. The NFL also placed the onus on individual teams to verify eligibility, warning that violations could result in fines and/or the forfeiture of draft picks.

While Lane Kiffin might have saved himself from stringent punishment, the players are now facing the consequences.