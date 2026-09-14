Texas Teammate Reveals Arch Manning’s Hidden Role in Week 2 Comeback After Longhorns QB’s “Nightmare” Revelation

For over a year, 378 days to be exact, Arch Manning lived with a heavy heart. The memory of losing 14-7 to Ohio State last season kept bothering him. On Saturday night in Austin, history seemed to repeat itself in a worse way, with Texas trailing 23-3 in the fourth quarter. But instead of giving up, the young quarterback took control of the huddle and led a historic comeback.

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Manning’s teammates noticed the sudden shift in energy immediately. Left tackle Trevor Goosby said Manning simply refused to let the team drop this game. Goosby explained that the offensive line got its energy directly from Manning’s fight. The entire Longhorns squad started believing they could win only because their quarterback truly believed it first.

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“He’s a guy that’s able to strain at the end and just kind of keep the offense rolling. I know so many other guys might have kind of just quit or given up, but he’s a fighter, not a quitter,” Goosby, 21, told reporters, as on3’s Tyler Horka shared the interview clip on X. “He was hyping us up, and it just felt good to see Arch kind of come out of his body and hype us up. He got us hyping. Obviously, it paid off.”

Facing the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in front of over 100,000 screaming fans in Week 2, Texas was staring at a second straight loss to their Big Ten rivals. The situation looked almost impossible, but Manning remained calm under pressure and kept pushing his line forward on every snap.

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Down by 20 points late in the game, Manning put together a touchdown drive that changed everything. He threw a crucial scoring pass to Ryan Wingo early in the fourth quarter, sparking a 24-23 comeback that stunned the college football world.

Imago Credits: IMAGO

A fourth-quarter turnaround like this does not just happen every Saturday. Before this game, AP No. 1 teams were 197-0 over the past 22 seasons when holding a 20-point lead in the final quarter. Texas had not pulled off a 20-point fourth-quarter comeback since 2007, making Manning’s rally one of the rarest stat-defying escapes in college football history.

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Goosby, for one, couldn’t believe what was happening at the end of the OSU game until the scoreboard began changing rapidly.

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“I mean, it only kind of, when we actually scored the third touchdown, it was like, dang, it’s really happening,” he added. “Cuz for me, I was just kind of focusing on the next play and just executing the next play.”

Manning made some risky calls, as any leader would. But when he extended plays, the offense had to deal with long drives that went as far as 15 plays. When asked if they felt as long and dreadful as they looked, Goosby said yes, but that is what makes the game what it is.

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“For sure, but I mean, that’s what we live for as an offensive line,” he told another reporter. “That’s just something we’ve been kind of emphasizing during the week of just training, training to finish, and I feel like we did that.”

Beyond settling a personal score, this Week 2 victory completely flips the script for Texas’s 2026 season. Knocking off the nation’s top-ranked team gives the Longhorns a firm grip on a top College Football Playoff spot before SEC play even begins. It proves that Texas can go toe-to-toe with the country’s elite program, proving their national championship pursuit is very real.

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This faith among teammates won them the game. And Manning’s praise for his teammates was louder than the boos from 100,000 fans that turned into cheers.

“I’m just so proud of our guys in all three phases. It weren’t very pretty, but we found a way to win. That’s what good teams do,” he told ESPN’s Luara Rutledge in his post-game interview. “Just felt good. We got a bunch of good players, a lot of leaders. It’s been a fun night.”

After executing a win that numerous NFL scouts made a note of, Manning revealed what these 378 days were like for him. “Losing them again, I had nightmares about that game last year. So, we’re glad to get a win tonight.”

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He bid Rutledge and the fans goodbye, asking them to have a good night in Austin before returning to his teammates. There is no doubt that he and his comrades had a good one, too.