Texas Teammate Sends Clear Arch Manning Message After Steve Sarkisian Put on High Alert

With the 2025 season just days away, all eyes are on Arch Manning. With Quinn Ewers off to the NFL, Manning now carries the weight of leading the Longhorns back to at least another semifinal. No small task when expectations are sky-high. Although seen by many as a potential 2026 NFL Draft prize, he could also wait until 2027, joining what might be one of the most stacked QB classes in years. But the question remains: with all the hype, is he really the SEC’s best?

Sure, Manning is gifted with rare talent, and in limited action he’s already shown flashes of brilliance. On top of that, his big arm and dynamic legs make him a true dual-threat. The kind of QB who could lead Texas to a national title. But not everyone is buying into the hype just yet. ESPN’s Greg McElroy struck a balance of optimism and caution, saying, “One of the biggest question marks is actually Arch himself. He’s never been a full-time starter or faced the caliber of defenses he’ll see weekly. I am so bullish on his potential… but he might be the biggest question mark.” It’s a reminder that for all the buzz, the proving ground still lies ahead. But one of Manning’s Texas teammates is extremely confident in him.

On August 14, Inside Texas shared wide receiver Ryan Wingo’s take on Arch Manning, and it was nothing but confidence. “I feel he proved it last year, having to get thrown in and be a starter,” said Wingo. And he believes that experience set the stage for what’s next. “He’s going to be able to prove all the naysayers wrong and look great this year,” added the standout WR. It’s a sharp counterpunch to those questioning Manning’s ability to lead as a starter. But is he truly as capable as they believe?

Here’s the thing, the buzz around Arch Manning is impossible to miss. Some analysts are already drawing Joe Burrow comparisons and labeling him a future national champion. And the hype has been building since his days backing up Quinn Ewers. But now, as the starter, the anticipation is at full throttle. In 2024, he completed 61 passes for 939 yards and scored nine TDs. Numbers that only fuel the growing fire. But now, a new twist is swirling in the news.

Arch Manning may be the preseason Heisman favorite, but he’s not yet on the radar for the award that carries his own family name. The 2025 Manning Award watch list dropped Thursday, featuring 27 quarterbacks, and not one of them was Arch. Although the omission has an explanation: every QB on the list logged far more action last season than the 21 year old, who played in 10 games but started only two for the Longhorns. But concern around Arch still lingers. And now, one of his biggest supporters has revealed the truth, putting Steve Sarkisian on notice for his QB1.

What’s the real concern with Arch Manning?

On Wednesday, during McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Greg McElroy put Texas’ preseason hype under the microscope. “Frankly, the teams that aren’t getting enough love… Penn State and Clemson… they’re getting a whole lot less love than Texas is getting,” he said. Because in his view, those programs “have a lot fewer questions than Texas.” Then McElroy was quick to clarify, stating, “Not like Texas has a ridiculous amount of questions, but at least we know what we’re getting with Cade Klubnik and Drew Allar.” But what about Texas’ QB1?

As for Arch Manning, he remains optimistic but cautious. “I’m super bullish on Arch, but I’ve never seen him be the down-in, down-out starter against top-tier competition,” added McElroy. But that’s not all. When asked about his top five from last week’s podcast, and how it stacked up against the AP poll’s Texas No. 1, PSU No. 2, OSU No. 3, Clemson No. 4, and Georgia No. 5, Greg McElroy made it clear he didn’t have the Longhorns at the top. Then who’s the dominant one?

“I did Clemson one, Penn State two,” he said. “I think Clemson, I trust them a little more. You know what I mean? I’ve seen them punch up in the last eight or nine years. I haven’t always seen Penn State punch up.” So, it was a statement that showed his faith in Clemson’s track record, and his willingness to challenge the AP’s order.