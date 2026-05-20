Texas Tech Already Promised Brendan Sorsby $6M NIL Before Ruling QB Ineligible – Report

Following the 2025 season, Brendan Sorsby parlayed his breakout campaign at Cincinnati into a record-breaking financial package. The transfer to Texas Tech didn’t just come as a chance to play for the Big 12 champions; it was also financially fruitful. His future at Lubbock remains clouded in uncertainty following the NCAA’s investigation into his gambling history. But when it comes to the Texas Tech roster, Sorsby is still a major investment.

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According to the latest Red Raiders’ 2026 roster valuation releases, Brendan Sorsby will receive $6 million, which heavily anchors the total valuation at $38.10M. Among other highly valued portal additions are Howard Sampson ($1.3M), Felix Ojo ($1.0M), A.J. Holmes ($1.1M), and more.

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The Red Raiders’ hefty investment in Sorsby is backed up by his 2025 performance. Last season, at Cincinnati, he cemented himself as one of the best dual-threat QBs in the country, throwing for 2,800 passing yards and adding 580 rushing yards on the ground. Then, he accounted for 36 total TDs. Due to that performance, he was a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist and earned PFF Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Although he loved everything about the Bearcats after transferring from Indiana ahead of the 2024 season, he couldn’t overlook the opportunity to reset his market value. That’s why Sorsby’s camp aggressively negotiated a deal with the Red Raiders, which was fully guaranteed by January 1. While the staggering financial offer from Texas Tech drove the standout QB, it wasn’t without drama.

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After Sorsby’s move to Texas Tech, Cincinnati filed a federal lawsuit against the QB, claiming he breached an 18-month contract that required a $1 million exit fee. But Brendan Sorsby’s legal team countered, arguing that the contract was a pretext for a “pay-for-play” model. Yet, the QB’s chance to see the field as a Red Raider in 2026 is far lower because of his gambling case.

The NCAA’s investigation revealed that the QB placed more than 10,000 wagers since 2022, averaging roughly 20 bets per day. But the most severe infraction under NCAA rules is betting on his team, Indiana, when Sorsby was redshirting his freshman season. While he bet to win games or hit player props, wagering on his own team or sport carries a penalty of permanent ineligibility under standard NCAA bylaws.

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For a gambling addiction, Sorsby entered a residential treatment program. While Texas Tech supported the QB’s health and recovery, the program declared Sorsby ineligible under the NCAA’s sports wagering rules. Even Sorby’s legal team has taken action about his ineligibility status.

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Will Brendan Sorsby play in 2026?

Brendan Sorsby was supposed to enter the 2026 season with huge expectations, but he is currently fighting an intense legal battle against the NCAA to restore his eligibility. His lawyers claim the NCAA is weaponizing a mental health disorder instead of offering compassion, considering his clinically diagnosed gambling addiction.

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Seeking an emergency injunction, Sorsby’s attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, filed a massive, 514-page lawsuit in a Lubbock County district court against the NCAA. That would legally require the NCAA to let him practice and play for the Red Raiders in 2026. His legal team has requested a court hearing no later than June 15. But if the court does not grant him an injunction before the June 22 deadline, Sorsby will probably abandon his college career entirely and enter the NFL Supplemental Draft. But it’s not a suitable path for Brendan Sorsby, despite having talent.

“If he wanted to apply to the NFL for the supplemental draft, folks I talked to believe he would not be approved,” said CBS’s Jonathan Jones. “So the supplemental draft seems like an extremely unlikely pathway this summer. And here’s why: The NFL is obviously very hard on those who gamble on NFL games. If you are in the NFL and you do bet on your team, win or lose, you are banned a minimum of two years. That’s how seriously the league takes this.”