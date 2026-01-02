Texas Tech Billionaire Booster Makes Bold Claim After Oregon Shutdown at Orange Bowl

Texas Tech fans rang in the New Year hoping for fireworks, not a 0-23 shutout. However, even with the disappointment of missing the semifinals, Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell, the architect behind the Red Raiders’ $27 million roster, isn’t losing hope.

“We will double down,” Campbell said to USA TODAY Sports on January 1, 2026. This commitment makes it pretty evident that he still plans on investing heavily in Texas Tech to compete at the highest level.

One of the major positions that Texas Tech needs to tackle is their QB. After Behren Morton’s NFL move, they have Will Hammond, but the team needs an experienced guy who can carry the offense. This needs a hefty investment, as transfer portal QBs like Dylan Raiola, Sam Leavitt, and Brendan Sorsby won’t come easily to the team. So, in between this chaos, Campbell’s assurance is a sigh of relief.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, even offense needs to be tackled after a rough show against Oregon. They only rushed for 78 yards on 30 attempts; that is about 2.6 yards per carry. They were unable to generate first downs or sustain drives. The team, which averaged 42.5 points and around 480 yards per game this season, was held to just 215 total yards and no points, which they have not suffered since 2005. So, they need playmakers who can stop that from happening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oregon’s win against Texas Tech showed perfectly how strategic additions through the transfer portal can result in big advantages. The Ducks added four key offensive players with three linemen and four defensive players, which helped them dominate Texas Tech. Their players controlled the line of scrimmage and used speed and athleticism to neutralize the Red Raiders’ run-first offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And Campbell is ready to make that investment for his alma mater, as he confirmed it before the game.

“We’re not just a one-trick pony here, or this is our one year,” Campbell said to the Houston Chronicle. “We’re planning on doing this for the long run. It doesn’t really matter if you won a national championship in 1952 or whatever.”

One of Texas Tech’s major wins for the 2026 season was four-star tight end Matt “Moose” Ludwig, who flipped his commitment from Michigan to Texas Tech. Ludwig is now part of a top-tier group, led by five-star prospects LaDamion Guyton, a defensive end, and Felix Ojo, an offensive tackle, both ranked among the nation’s top 15. It also includes four-star talents Kaegan Ash, Chase Campbell, and Ace Rowden.

ADVERTISEMENT

This shows the influence Campbell has, and now, with his support, Behren Morton reflected on his shortcomings.

Behren Morton reflects on offensive disaster

Oregon’s defense shut down Texas Tech’s defense, forcing turnovers. They recorded four sacks and seven tackles for loss, holding the Red Raiders to a season-low 215 passing yards, 78 rushing yards, and nine first downs. This marked their first bowl game shoutout for Oregon since the 1917 Rose Bowl win against Penn State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among all, Behren Morton’s performance took a major hit as he completed 18 of 32 passes for 137 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. With a rough night, Morton admitted his mistakes after the game.

“Yeah, we got a time-out so we had a play that we wanted to run. I didn’t have good eyes. They came out in something that I thought they were in differently. I thought they were in man, and I threw the corner route, corner fell off of it, made a great play. I thought we saw a really good defense today, but I thought offensively it’s just not the standard of football that Texas Tech plays.”

But with a heavy heart, Morton bids goodbye to his team after meeting a disastrous end.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love this university and everything it stands for,” Morton said. “I’ve been a Red Raider since I was a little kid, so to get to do this this year has been awesome. A great group of guys. It’s been so fun to put Texas Tech back on the map. Lubbock deserves every bit of everything that happened this year.”

One game can’t define his caliber. He completed the season throwing for 2,643 yards with four interceptions and 22 touchdowns. Even though playoffs weren’t on the cards for Morton, a remarkable NFL career is sure to be waiting for him.