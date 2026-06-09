Texas Tech Booster Takes Extremely Dirty Dig at Kirby Smart’s Georgia as UGA Considers Boycott Over Brendan Sorsby

Monday’s ruling was a win for Texas Tech, which got its QB back after a preliminary injunction that restored his eligibility for the 2026 season. But as things turned out, getting Brendan Sorsby meant losing some future opponents. Kirby Smart’s Georgia is among the schools boycotting the Red Raiders from their upcoming schedules, a move that triggered a fierce response from a billionaire Tech booster.

Texas Tech Board of Regents chairman Cody Campbell decided to throw gasoline on an already raging fire. Responding to Georgia’s pushback against the ruling, he posted a question to Grok on X.

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“How many @GeorgiaFootball players have been arrested in the last year?”

The AI-generated response listed eight Bulldogs players involved in various arrests ranging from speeding and reckless driving to felony drug and property-related charges. It was a brutal public jab that transformed a debate about NCAA eligibility into a war of words.

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Georgia AD Josh Brooks wasn’t interested in discussing arrest records. His focus remained on what he views as a dangerous precedent. Shortly after Cody Campbell’s post, he fired back on social media.



“True integrity means holding your program accountable when things go wrong, not buying custom legislation or running to a local courtroom to bypass the rules,” he wrote.

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That exchange shows what this controversy has become. This has become bigger than Brendan Sorsby. It’s about competing visions of how college athletics should operate in an era where courts influence decisions that once belonged exclusively to the NCAA. And Georgia is taking a big step to show their disapproval.

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In a memo to staff obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald, Josh Brooks, who is also a member of the NCAA Football Oversight Committee, has instructed Georgia athletic programs not to schedule future contests against Texas Tech.

“Based on recent developments, Georgia Athletics will not schedule future contests against Texas Tech until further notice,” the memo stated. “If you have any contests currently scheduled against Texas Tech, or are actively engaged in scheduling discussions with Texas Tech, please notify your sports administrator as soon as possible so we can evaluate the situation and determine next steps. Effective immediately, no new contests should be scheduled against Texas Tech without prior approval from the athletic department.”

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Existing matchups will remain intact as of now. That may not sound earth-shattering on the surface because Georgia and Texas Tech belong to different conferences and rarely cross paths. But Brooks clearly intended this move to send a message.

“I think it’s important that we, as institutions, fight for the integrity of the game,” he told ESPN. “We cannot continue to let state courts dictate eligibility. We must stand up for what’s right. This isn’t right. If we can’t agree on this, I don’t know what we can agree on.”

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He doubled down in comments to Yahoo Sports, suggesting schools should seriously consider avoiding Texas Tech.

“I think there needs to be serious conversations about not playing Texas Tech in any sports,” he said. “This is not about Texas Tech. It’s about protecting our own locker room.”

The reason emotions are running so high is because of what Brendan Sorsby admitted to during the NCAA investigation. According to reports, the QB placed more than 9,000 sports bets and acknowledged wagering on teams he actively played for. The NCAA strictly prohibits betting on your own school. Yet, thanks to a Lubbock County judge’s ruling, he’s now eligible to play in 2026. Predictably, outrage followed.

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Coaches, administrators, and media members immediately questioned what the ruling could mean for future NCAA enforcement. Unsurprisingly, Georgia isn’t the only school taking action against Texas Tech.

Nebraska joins Georgia as opposition expands

Georgia may have started the scheduling boycott conversation, but it certainly isn’t standing alone anymore. Nebraska AD Troy Dannen revealed that he has also instructed Cornhusker programs not to schedule Texas Tech moving forward.

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“There are a lot of lines that people argue have been crossed in college athletics,” Dannen told Sports Business Journal. “This is a line of integrity of the game and the permissibility of compromise of that integrity that has been crossed and is without precedent in major sports, professional or amateur in the United States.”

Meanwhile, conversations appear to be spreading throughout college athletics. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Big Ten officials planned discussions regarding a conference-wide approach toward scheduling Texas Tech. The Big 12 is also having that talk, per Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

Kansas State AD Gene Taylor acknowledged the issue has become larger than any single conference.

“We’ve had some serious conversation about it,” he told Yahoo. “There is still a lot to be discussed. We aren’t scheduled to play them this year, but it’s something we have to look at from a college football perspective. This is greater than the Big 12.”

For Texas Tech, Monday initially looked like a huge victory. But this win came with consequences. And now, with Cody Campbell’s decision to drag Georgia’s arrest history into the conversation, the conflict has become even more personal.