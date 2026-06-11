Texas Tech Booster Warns of Legal Consequences if Schools Refuse to Play Red Raiders Over Brendan Sorsby Ruling

When Georgia sent a memo banning Texas Tech from its future schedules, billionaire booster Cody Campbell didn’t just fire back; he fired a legal warning. After digging up the Bulldogs’ arrest history on social media, he’s now making it clear: any school that joins a coordinated effort to avoid the Red Raiders over Brendan Sorsby’s controversial eligibility ruling will face legal consequences. Campbell sees it as collusion, and he’s ready to sue.

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“I love when the Big Ten or the K-State AD comes out and says we’ve all gotten together and we’ve talked about how we’re not going to play Tech, because guess what? That’s collusion,” Cody Campbell said on Dan Dakich’s show. “That’s an antitrust violation. So have fun with that one, guys. You can’t do that.”

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All of this chaos stems from a ruling by a Lubbock County district court that prevents the NCAA from immediately enforcing a permanent eligibility ban on Brendan Sorsby. The QB had been penalized for gambling violations that included bets involving his former school, Indiana. The injunction allows Sorsby to play while litigation continues, but doesn’t resolve the ban permanently.

Within days, Georgia and Nebraska instructed their ADs to blacklist Texas Tech, escalating a player dispute into conference warfare. According to reports, Georgia and Nebraska have instructed their athletic departments not to schedule future contests against Texas Tech. Big Ten officials are also discussing whether a broader response is warranted. Cody Campbell is simply saying that any kind of coordinated effort on a boycott will be met with a lawsuit, and he’s arguing that the backlash is less about gambling and more about competitive fear.

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“It’s because the college football world doesn’t think that Texas Tech should be as good as we are,” he added. “We’ve been a disruptor, just like Indiana has, so we’ve been a target. The volume has gone up, and a lot has been directed at me, Coach McGuire, and our university, but that’s not fair… People don’t want to compete with us.”

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Cody Campbell went further, suggesting that some athletic directors have an inherent competitive conflict.

“Of course, ADs in the Big 12 are saying crazy things that they don’t want to play us,” he said. “They don’t want to play us because they know he’s good, and they don’t want us to be as competitive. They want to have a better chance at winning the conference. So they’re inherently conflicted in their opinion.”

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There’s a notable conference bylaw. Big 12 presidents can sanction a member school by a supermajority vote if they determine the school engaged in conduct “materially averse to the best interests of the conference.”

That means Texas Tech is potentially facing pressure on two fronts, which are external scheduling retaliation from other leagues and internal discipline from its own conference.

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“If you want to go to battle with Texas Tech, get ready: We’re going to battle,” one person familiar with the situation said, per Yahoo Sports.

That challenge came after talks of a Texas Tech boycott surfaced publicly.

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Why are schools drawing a line over Brendan Sorsby’s ruling?

Georgia’s memo, obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald, instructed ADs not to schedule future contests against Texas Tech until further notice.

“Based on recent developments, Georgia Athletics will not schedule future contests against Texas Tech until further notice.”

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Georgia’s memo came from AD Josh Brooks, who also serves on the NCAA Football Oversight Committee. Nebraska AD Troy Dannen frames it as a breach of competitive integrity.

“This is a line of integrity of the game and the permissibility of compromise of that integrity that has been crossed and is without precedent in major sports, professional or amateur in the United States,” he told Sports Business Journal.

“We’ve had some serious conversation about it,” K-State AD General Taylor told Yahoo Sports. “There is still a lot to be discussed. We aren’t scheduled to play them this year, but it’s something we have to look at from a college football perspective. This is greater than the Big 12.”

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“We had a thoughtful and productive conversation with our athletic directors today as we continue to work through the broader implications of this situation,” he said.

Cody Campbell may have offered the clearest description of the university’s dilemma when he posted that Texas Tech was in “an impossible spot.” Now the question is not merely whether Brendan Sorsby plays. It’s whether the Red Raiders can force the rest of college athletics to keep playing with them.