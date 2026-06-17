Texas Tech Commit Flips Immediately After Brendan Sorsby’s Exit

Texas Tech’s 2027 recruiting class is taking hits faster than the program can recover. Just days after quarterback Brendan Sorsby abandoned his NCAA lawsuit and entered the 2026 NFL supplemental draft, another recruit bolted. A 3-star edge rusher from Texas Tech’s 2027 class has flipped to a Big 12 rival, and the timing tells a story prospects are already whispering about, and that’s the fact that the Red Raiders look unstable.

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On Wednesday, June 17, Brody Pfannenstiel flipped his commitment from Texas Tech to Wisconsin, stating, “100% Committed. 🦡🔴 #OnWisconsin. Thank you, God,” as reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

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Texas Tech offered Pfannenstiel in February 2026 and landed him in March, until the Wisconsin visit; even Rivals ranked Pfannenstiel 94.7% likely to Texas Tech, just 1.7% to Wisconsin, until his June 5 visit. However, he didn’t shut down the recruitment process, and moving ahead with his June 5 OV to the Badgers pushed the 2027 Edge to make this flipping decision.

Pfannenstiel’s timing wasn’t accidental. Coming just days after Sorsby’s exit, the flip signals a broader recruitment virus at Texas Tech. Prospects now see the Red Raiders as a program in crisis, where elite talent flees before the scandal fully implodes the 2026 season.

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“I had a great time there,” said Pfannenstiel to Badger Blitz after his visit. “My whole family had a great time there. They treated us really well, treated us like family. Just had a really good time. I think it’s pretty cool. There’s a lot of people out there. I’m not a big city guy, but it’s a good environment.”

Wisconsin’s environment and linebackers coach Matt Mitchell’s consistency, calling after Pfannenstiel’s initial commitment, proved decisive in luring this No. 55 edge talent.

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“He’s [Mitchell] just showing I’m a big priority,” stated Pfannenstiel. “He’s showing a lot of love to me and my family. It means a lot. He stayed very consistent with me. That’s what stuck out with me, too. He even called me after I committed and said, ‘Congrats’ and everything. He’s stuck with me; he cares and wants to still recruit me.”

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Pfannenstiel is a multi-sport athlete at Hoisington High School. Last season, as a junior, he played a two-way game as a DE and TE. He recorded 54 tackles and 4 sacks while he also rushed for 326 yards and 6 TDs and earned all-league honors. Pfannenstiel is Wisconsin’s fourth in the 2026 recruiting cycle, joining Jack Tabbert and Keaton Wallan. Meanwhile, for Texas Tech, this is the third decommitment in the 2027 cycle.

Texas Tech faces heat

Texas Tech supported its QB, Brendan Sorsby, to restore his eligibility following the NCAA ruling of a permanent ban due to his gambling scandal. While the Red Raiders treated Sorsby’s gambling addiction as a medical issue, a Texas court granted a temporary injunction overriding the NCAA, sparking outrage.

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Thereafter, several analysts and CFB’s big names raised their voices against the QB. Even Big 12 athletic directors, along with several elite programs, including Georgia and Nebraska, boycott Texas Tech. However, the conference’s legal action against Sorsby pushed the Texas Tech QB to make a final decision.

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Brendan Sorsby will not play for the Red Raiders for the 2026 season, having decided to enter the supplemental draft. Despite that, Texas Tech has already lost its upcoming event against Michigan. Even the Wolverines are thinking about a department-wide boycott.

While allowing Sorsby to play for the 2026 season is viewed as a ruin of college sports’ competitive integrity, the Red Raiders’ continuous backing of keeping this QB costs the program big.