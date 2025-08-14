Texas Tech Could Face Tough $13M Call on Joey McGuire After Revealing Behren Morton Plan

Texas Tech fans, let’s take a walk down memory lane. You remember the 2008 Red Raiders? Michael Crabtree’s miraculous catch, No. 2 in the country, and Top 25 in both major preseason polls. A true golden age out in Lubbock. Well, look at us now. Texas Tech is ranked No. 23 in the preseason Associated Press poll and No. 24 in the Coaches’ Poll for 2025. That’s the first time since 2008 that the Red Raiders start the season with some bona fide top-25 potential in both, and the first time since November 2013 they’ve shown up in both at the same time. It’s easy to think the Raiders have finally got it all set up for a monster year.

But before you get visions of tortillas and playoff glory, let’s pump the brakes. The Yahoo Sports crew with Andy Staples, Ross Dellenger, and Steven Godfrey just poured a pitcher of cold reality on the Texas Tech hype. Getting ranked is a sign of respect, but respect comes with a curse. The expectations in Lubbock are now supercharged, and the folks on Yahoo Sports want you to know that being ranked is a warning siren.

Steven Godfrey set the stage with a shot of truth that the Red Raider fans know all too well. He said, “In no other world would a year four Texas Tech head coach who’s coming off of eight wins, seven wins, eight wins. Okay, that feels really normal. But now, could you imagine a world in which he [Joey McGuire] finishes with eight wins this season, and that is tolerated? Seems impossible.” An 8-win season would’ve had Lubbock partying all month. But it’s the law of diminishing marginal utility at play here. Joey McGuire, coming off the best stretch since Mike Leach, has set the expectations sky-high. 8 wins won’t do it this time around. And that means if McGuire gets another 8-win season, his $13 million buyout won’t be a big number for Texas Tech.

It’s not just Godfrey waving the caution flag. Andy Staples chimed in, “Texas Tech essentially gave a blank check to go improve the roster through the transfer portal. And they did. Joey McGuire understands the situation. Like his a– might get fired if he doesn’t win the Big 12 or at least play for the Big 12 title. His buyout’s under $10 million. So, he gets it. When you make that investment, you’d better cash it in, right?”

The Red Raiders spent more than $12 million just on transfers this offseason, a number that puts them toe-to-toe with the blue bloods. Their overall payroll is reportedly north of $28 million, second only to Texas. That’s not even counting the reported $55 million total for athlete compensation across sports. It’s a roster built for now, headlined by NFL draft prospects who, honestly, wouldn’t even blink wearing an Alabama or Georgia uniform. So, do you think an organization that is dishing out millions would settle for a sub-par 8-win season?

Ross Dellenger hit the final nail. “There’s perhaps no coach in America with more expectation and weight riding on his shoulders than in Texas Tech, which is crazy to say.” But this isn’t a Greek tragedy. The schedule gods have finally smiled on Lubbock. Analysts everywhere, from PFF to CBS Sports, agree that Texas Tech got a cupcake draw, ranked No. 2 for schedule ease in 2025. Arizona State and Kansas State are the only opponents in the cumulative Top 25, plus Tech avoids heavyweights like Texas, Arizona, and TCU. Joey McGuire couldn’t ask for a clearer road to the conference title.

So, the roster is loaded, the schedule is gift-wrapped, and the stage is set. Nobody’s settling for “good enough.” If Texas Tech doesn’t finish this season as Big 12 champs or in the playoff hunt, with all that money, all those transfers, and all these expectations? It could mean the last few days for McGuire, and it’ll also be proof that in college football, having it all in August doesn’t mean a thing in December.

Joey McGuire’s mission for Behren Morton

Your quarterback is your ticket to glory; it’s that simple in football. And for Joey McGuire, that ticket’s name is Behren Morton. Joey McGuire knows it, too, which is why protecting his QB is the priority. After watching his team commit a jaw-dropping 21 penalties for 158 yards in the first two games last season (yeah, that’s almost a football field and then some, given away), McGuire knew yelling wasn’t going to fix it. Instead, he went creative: bring in a Big 12-style officiating crew to every single practice. “Hey, take care of my quarterback. I’m going to do the same,” he told them. Message received.

And from that day, these refs are all over the field in drills, scrimmages, you name it, throwing flags, marking off yards, and making sure the team feels exactly what game-day officiating is like. “Call it like you’re going to call it week one… every play,” McGuire said. No surprises come kickoff, and more importantly, fewer shots at Morton. It’s a page McGuire pulled straight from his Baylor days from Dave Aranda, and he’s betting it keeps the Red Raiders disciplined and his QB healthy.

Now, Morton’s no delicate flower, either. Last year, he played the whole season with a grade-3 AC joint sprain and still threw for 3,335 yards and 27 touchdowns. But after offseason shoulder surgery, why risk letting defenders tee off on him in camp? McGuire even called a sack early in practice just to keep his guy upright. Because in Lubbock this year, everything rides on Morton’s arm, even McGuire’s livelihood, and McGuire’s making sure it stays attached and ready to sling.