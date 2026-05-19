Texas Tech Declares Brendan Sorsby Ineligible Amid Revelations of Extensive Gambling Activity

Talent gets you paid but habits decide whether you keep the job. And right now, that’s what former Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby is learning. What started as a comeback story back to his home state has gone up in flames before it even began. On Monday, Texas Tech officially declared him ineligible.

“After finalizing an agreed-upon stipulation of facts between Texas Tech University, the NCAA and Brendan Sorsby, the University has declared Sorsby ineligible for competition,” the university of Texas Tech said in a statement. “Texas Tech intends to quickly initiate the reinstatement process. Texas Tech’s primary focus remains supporting Sorsby’s health and well-being.”

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Behind the legal filings and NCAA feud is a player who entered residential treatment for gambling addiction just three weeks ago. Still, the NCAA wasn’t in a forgiving mood.

“The NCAA generally doesn’t comment on pending reinstatement requests, but the Association’s sports betting rules are clear, as are the reinstatement conditions,” the organization said in a statement. “When it comes to betting on one’s own team, these rules must be enforced in every case for the simple reason that the integrity of the game is at risk.”

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Brendan Sorsby’s legal team, headed by Dustin Burrows, believes the NCAA is hiding behind “integrity” while profiting from legalized sports betting partnerships.

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“The NCAA has weaponized his condition to shore up a facade of competitive integrity, while simultaneously profiting from the very gambling ecosystem it polices,” the lawsuit stated.

The filing also says Brendan Sorsby admitted wrongdoing and was willing to accept punishment, just not a career-ending one. The 22-year-old reportedly filed for an injunction seeking immediate eligibility for the 2026 season and a resolution before June 15, which is one week before the NFL Supplemental Draft deadline. In other words, this is about whether his professional future survives at all.

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Brendan Sorsby should’ve been Joey McGuire’s portal pride. He entered the portal after throwing for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns last season at Cincinnati. Several schools wanted him, including Lane Kiffin’s LSU but Texas Tech brought him home with a NIL package worth around $6 million. But now, their main star is deemed ineligible. And this is where the past came to haunt him.

Brendan Sorsby’s Indiana betting revelations

Brendan Sorsby gambled but the most consequential admission is that he made bets on Indiana during the 2022 season while he was on the roster. According to reports first detailed by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, he said he placed bets on the Hoosiers games because he wanted to feel more “connected” to the team.

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“I rationalized placing those bets as a way to feel more connected to the team, to root for my friends, and to feel like I had a real ‘stake’ in the games that I otherwise was not involved in,” he stated in his affidavit.

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He then revealed he lost most of the bets he placed because Indiana wasn’t the national champion level team that we know today back in 2022. The NCAA’s current rules are very strict about this. Players betting on games involving their own school has always been seen as crossing the line. Even after the NCAA relaxed some gambling rules in 2023, betting connected to your own team was still banned.

In the end, legal action couldn’t save Brendan Sorsby’s career and Texas Tech is now in a difficult position. The school invested heavily in their new QB, supported him through treatment, and still hopes he can regain eligibility soon. But for now, the Red Raiders’ QB situation remains uncertain.