Texas Tech DT Sends Strong Message to Kevin Stefanski’s Falcons After Emotional Tribute to Mother

The 2026 Senior Bowl is officially underway with nearly 140 players taking their talents to the practice field. But for Lee Hunter, this week it’s more than just about draft stock. It is personal, and with NFL scouts lining up and the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff in attendance, the former Texas Tech standout made sure all eyes are on him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Lee Hunter was a stone wall in the team run drills, impressing many. While that was a great sight, it was what he said after the practice that caught everyone’s attention.

“It will be nice playing with those guys,” Hunter told reporter Clint Goss. “Leadership. Lee Hunter, the spirit in and the way I play the game, the way I love the game, into those guys.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after, Goss also pointed out that playing under Kevin Stenfanski would mean that he would be close to home as well, and hearing this, Hunter’s face lit up as he agreed with the journalist. “It’s (Atlanta) close to my hometown (Mobile), I enjoy that,” he concluded.

The Mobile native, who is pretty well connected to his roots, indicated that he indeed will be interested in suiting up for the Falcons. This could be huge for the NFL franchise, as Hunter has arrived at the Senior Bowl fresh off an impactful season for the Red Riaders during their College Football Playoff run.

ADVERTISEMENT

The six-foot-three, 320-pounder has already climbed up the draft boards following an impressive first day at practice. So, Hunter’s performance will be worth keeping an eye on as the week progresses and offensive linemen start settling in with their new teammates. Meanwhile, the youngster also had a special message for his mother ahead of the highly anticipated matchup on January 31st.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Lee Hunter makes an emotional confession about his mother ahead of the Senior Bowl

While the Senior Bowl is quite special for all the prospects participating in it, for Lee Hunter, Saturday will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. That’s because the defensive tackle will be returning to his roots for the first time since leaving his hometown of Mobile to play college football. So, he won’t be leaving any chances to represent his people, especially his mom.

“I remember coming watching this game as a kid,” Hunter said. “Watching the former players who played, and that’s from this hometown, also. This game means a lot to me, the state of Alabama, the city of Mobile, and for all my loved ones, so I’m blessed, excited, and ready to get the opportunity to play at home. …”

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big 12 Media Days Jul 8, 2025 Frisco, TX, USA Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Frisco The Star TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRaymondxCarlinxIIIx 20250708_rtc_cb2_1827

“I just want to be myself. Make Mom proud, make the city proud, and just keep playing football and just keep being Lee Hunter every single day,” he concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lee Hunter has grown from a boy attending Senior Bowl matchups with his mother to a top-rated prospect playing in it. Ans as expected, this has made the 23-year-old emotional for Saturday’s highly anticipated matchup. However, with the first day going much better than it was expected, it’s safe to say that it should be a great week for the defensive tackle.