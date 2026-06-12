Texas Tech Takes Serious Measures to Solve Brendan Sorsby’s Gambling Addiction

The NCAA has one rigid rule. Any player who bets on his own school would lose permanent eligibility. That’s why the organization had already denied both a reinstatement request and an appeal, ruling Brendan Sorsby ineligible for gambling violations, despite claims of gambling addiction. But when a Lubbock County court granted the player a temporary injunction that restored his eligibility for the 2026 season, the criticism was severe.

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Now, Texas Tech officials are responding by showing just how extensively they are monitoring the QB’s rehab and recovery process.

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“We’ve put a custodian of his personal finances in place,” Texas Tech senior associate AD for student-athlete health and wellness Grant Stovall explained in an official school video. “We’ve put monitoring software on his technology devices that ensures that he cannot place bets through that as well as monitor any activity that he has on those technology devices. We also have routine compliance checks that will take place over the course of the next few months.”

In addition to that, Stovall said his recovery plan includes regular outpatient treatment, individual and group counseling sessions, and guidance from people who have faced similar addictions.

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“Brendan’s in a lifelong recovery process,” he added. “We’re here to stand with him as he tackles these hard challenges that he’s going to face. I believe it’s the right thing to do. We’ve done it in the past, and we’ll continue to do it because that’s what we do is support student athletes.”

Imago Texas Tech’s Brendan Sorsby goes through warmups before the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Those comments show that Texas Tech isn’t asking people to ignore what happened, but it wants everyone to focus on what it says is being done to make sure it never happens again. But the school also made sure to address the criticisms that said Brendan Sorsby’s return could damage competitive integrity.

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The strongest pushback came from none other than Kirby Hocutt, the Athletics director, who argued that there was no reason to question the integrity of the school’s athletic department.

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Hocutt, who was also present in the video alongside senior associate AD Robert Giovannetti, head coach Joey McGuire, president Lawrence Schovanec, and Stovall, said the “integrity of the game is sacred.” And that’s why the university had implemented extensive monitoring and compliance measures as part of Brendan Sorsby’s return.

He also added that the QB reported to Texas Tech’s athletic facility immediately after the injunction was granted to have monitoring software installed on his phone by compliance and IT staff.

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Texas Tech also emphasized that the court order is not an unconditional green light. Brendan Sorsby will miss the first two games of the season against Abilene Christian and Oregon State, while remaining subject to ongoing treatment and compliance requirements reviewed by the court.

Texas Tech president wants the NCAA to update its gambling rules

Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec used the situation to question whether NCAA gambling policies have kept pace with modern realities. He argued that dealing with a real person is more complex than just shoving a rule in their face. He also said those rules were made long before people were exposed to more ways of gambling, starting with the cellphone.

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“We did ask the NCAA to consider modifying or changing their policies when we wrote that letter welcoming him back,” he said in the video. “Our consideration today needs to take into account the fact that medically diagnosed conditions and the circumstances in which they live.”

That perspective was echoed by coach Joey McGuire, who publicly put Brendan Sorsby’s situation as an addiction battle rather than a football controversy. Speaking at the Houston Touchdown Club earlier this week, his first public appearance since the case, he stressed that playing football remains secondary to recovery.

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“Brendan Sorsby is recovering from an addiction,” he said. “I’ve sat down with this young man multiple times. The things that he is going through and what he’s been through is serious.”

That’s the point Texas Tech wants everyone to understand. While critics see a QB who violated NCAA gambling rules, the Red Raiders are presenting a player under constant supervision, deep in treatment, and trying to rebuild his life before he rebuilds his football career.