Texas Tech spent heavily on building its roster this season. The Red Raiders reportedly spent $28 million in 2025 alone, ranking second in CFB. Fortunately for Joey McGuire, the results have been showing on the field. They lead the Big 12 and are currently ranked No. 6. But is this success sustainable? Well, Texas Tech GM James Blanchard has an eye on the future as well.

Blanchard has been able to bring top-tier talent to the Red Raiders. QB Behren Morton has a projected NIL value of $1 million. LB David Bailey is estimated to be worth $1.2 million, according to On3. However, the GM aims to set the tone for the upcoming season. That’s why 2026 OT Felix Ojo, after decommitting from Texas, signed a 3-year, $5.1 million deal, as ESPN’s Eli Lederman reported.

Now, under McGuire’s leadership, those NIL investments are paying off. “This is why Tech is winning right now,” wrote Flatland Sports, mentioning the rise of the Raiders with the help of NIL. “NIL leveled the playing field, but the success is deeper than dollars.” Ignoring all distractions, Texas Tech built a team to win, and they now sit atop the Big 12 with a 10–1 overall record.

Before the 2025 season, Texas Tech had many naysayers. That time, Blanchard told CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah, “I see Texas Tech as a stock, and this is the equivalent of getting Bitcoin when it was 13 cents, or Tesla or Apple at their IPO. I think Cody Campbell sees that; he’s so forward-thinking.”

Yes, Campbell has played a huge role in Tech’s NIL investment. The former Red Raiders OL and billionaire helped the program invest heavily, building the No. 1 2025 recruiting class nationally and in the SEC. Still, Texas Tech GM’s contributions to building this season’s winning roster were clear when Raiders alum Preston Ŧ Long commented following the program’s honors for its seniors before the final regular-season home game.

“I don’t know Dontae Balfour’s situation what I do know is James Blanchard showed up for him on Senior Day which tells you all you need to know,” wrote the Raiders alum. Well, while Balfour’s 13 solo tackles this season have bolstered Joey McGuire’s secondary, Blanchard was the one who brought the Charlotte transfer to Lubbock.

Certainly, the NIL investment has paid off for the Raiders this season. But how does the NIL-fueled team perform under fourth-year coach McGuire’s direction?

Joey McGuire’s win against UCF

On Saturday, Texas Tech routed UCF 48–9. In that game, while UCF (4–6) struggled, failing to pick up a first down until trailing 21–0, the Red Raiders (10–1) stayed on track for a shot at their first Big 12 title. With 10 wins for the first time since 2008 under the late Mike Leach, the Raider HC is nothing but proud.

“I’ve got these old guys. It’s a vet team. They believe in each other. They care about each other,” said McGuire. “I’m really proud of the way they played.” While LB Jacob Rodriguez stole the spotlight again, striking a Heisman-style pose after the first offensive TD of his career, Reggie Virgil added three scores. Virgil’s first two carries ended in TDs, including a 30-yard sprint, while Rodriguez scored on a 2-yard run.

Besides, Cameron Dickey added two rushing TDs. To cap it off, Morton, playing through a leg injury, threw for 149 yards and a score before being replaced by Mitch Griffis. Against UCF, Texas Tech dominated despite a few penalties, including a costly holding call in the end zone.

Ranked No. 6 in the CFP, their ranking is expected to rise with this win. Now, with one remaining game, we will see their playoff fate this season.