Texas Tech Parts Ways With Brendan Sorsby After Big 12 Files Legal Complaint in Federal Court

The Brendan Sorsby saga has taken yet another dramatic turn, and this one might finally bring the story to a close. After months of court battles, conference backlash, and endless debate over eligibility, Texas Tech and their million-dollar transfer QB have decided to go their separate ways.

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The biggest development came Monday when On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Brendan Sorsby and Texas Tech had mutually agreed to part ways. This means the QB will not play college football in 2026. It’s a significant twist because of how hard the parties have been trying to push for a way to play this upcoming season.

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Brendan Sorsby’s eligibility case began once reports of his betting surfaced online. Further digging suggested he placed several bets including some on Indiana while he was on the roster. The controversy took off when a Texas court temporarily restored his eligibility despite NCAA rules.

The ruling drew criticism from all angles. From coaches to media personalities, everyone questioned whether a player who admitted to gambling violations should be allowed back on the field. Some officials were so frustrated that athletic directors at Georgia and Nebraska publicly said they would avoid scheduling Texas Tech in any sport if Brendan Sorsby played.

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The strongest response, though, came from the Big 12 itself. The conference took the unusual step of filing a 47-page federal complaint against Texas Tech, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and several university leaders. The move sought confirmation on if the league had the right to discipline one of its own member schools if the Red Raiders decided to play Brendan Sorsby.

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According to the filing, conference officials had repeatedly asked Texas Tech not to move forward with Brendan Sorsby. The league argued that allowing him to play could damage the credibility of the conference and raise questions about competitive integrity. Among the penalties reportedly discussed were financial fines and even a possible ban from the Big 12 Championship Game.

This filing came after Ken Paxton indicated he was prepared to defend Texas Tech if the conference imposed sanctions. That set the stage for a larger legal fight, turning what started as an eligibility dispute into a battle involving the university, the conference, state officials, and the federal court system.

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“In an industry that rarely agrees on anything, there is finally an issue that everyone seems to agree on (other than TTU and the Attorney General): universities should not field players who have bet on their own team’s games in college athletics,” the Big 12 stated in the filing.

But before those fights could reach another courtroom, Texas Tech and Brendan Sorsby pulled the plug. The separation removes the conference’s biggest headache and closes a chapter that had become increasingly difficult for the Red Raiders to defend. Now comes the next twist.

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What’s next for Brendan Sorsby?

Rather than continue fighting for college eligibility, Brendan Sorsby is expected to petition for entry into the NFL Supplemental Draft before the June 22 deadline. And despite all the controversy, NFL scouts remain fascinated by his talent.

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According to reports cited by EssentiallySports’ Tony Pauline, several evaluators grade Brendan Sorsby extraordinarily high, some even higher than Arch Manning entering the season.

“Multiple sources inside the league tell me if QB Brendan Sorsby of @TexasTechFB is unable to regain eligibility for the ’26 college season & forced to enter a supplemental draft, he will be a late 1st/early 2nd round pick depending on the order,” he said.

The Supplemental Draft has mostly faded into the background over the years. The last time a player has been picked was Jalen Thompson in 2019. The reason is that NFL teams are usually hesitant to give up future draft picks, especially valuable ones, which is why the route is rarely used. Still, there have been a few notable exceptions with players like Terrelle Pryor and Josh Gordon.

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Now, Brendan Sorsby finds himself in a similar position. His college football journey ended amid controversy, legal battles, and backlash from across the sport. But while that chapter may be over, a new one is just getting started. His path to the NFL is now the story to watch.

been largely dormant for years. No player has been selected since Jalen Thompson in 2019. Historically, teams are reluctant to sacrifice future draft picks, especially premium selections. Even talented prospects like Terrelle Pryor and Josh Gordon entered the league through unique circumstances that made headlines far beyond football.

Brendan Sorsby now joins that category. His college career may have ended in controversy, lawsuits, and conference revolts. But his NFL story is only beginning.