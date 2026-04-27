Texas Tech QB Takes Indefinite Leave From Program To Quit Gambling Addiction

College football is set to lose one of its top returning players indefinitely ahead of the 2026 season. Texas Tech transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby is set to take an indefinite leave from the program to treat a gambling addiction.

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Texas Tech announced that Sorsby will take a leave of absence from the program to enter a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction. The decision to seek treatment comes as the NCAA reportedly investigates the Texas Tech QB for placing thousands of bets through a gambling app. The governing body of college football prohibits student-athletes from betting on college and NFL games.

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The rule established in 2023 further states that athletes “who engage in activities to influence the outcomes of their own games or knowingly provide information to individuals involved in sports betting activities will potentially face permanent loss of collegiate eligibility in all sports” and that the rule “would also apply to athletes who wager on their own games or on other sports at their own schools.”

As per TSN, Sorsby allegedly bet on Indiana games during his true freshman season at Bloomington in 2022. In that game, the quarterback made one appearance as a reserve. However, none of these bets were against his team. The matter is unlikely to involve law enforcement at this point, as he hasn’t been found to have attempted to change the outcome of any game he featured in or to leak team news.

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When contacted by ESPN, the NCAA declined to comment on the matter. Its enforcement unit is currently investigating the matter. The governing body has a clear structure for how it intends to punish betting-related infractions. If a student-athlete is found to have bet on a different team in their sport than their own, they can potentially lose 50% of one season of eligibility. If the wagers are greater than $800, they can lose 30% of the one season. However, repeated bets could also lead to permanent ineligibility.

Sorsby joined the Red Raiders from the Cincinnati Bearcats via the transfer portal. He led the team to a 7-5 regular season record and threw for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns with five interceptions. He also had 100 carries for 580 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

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The former Bearcat’s move to Texas Tech wasn’t without controversy. Cincinnati sued for $1 million for breach of contract two months ago. If the Red Raiders lose him, it can derail their next campaign, as they’ll be left with Will Hammond, who is returning from an ACL injury. As per Joey McGuire, he may not even be fit to play in the season opener.

Texas Tech head coach’s message to Sorsby

In their announcement, Texas Tech assured that it “is committed to supporting Brendan through his recovery process and to ensure his long-term health and well-being.”

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The program has declared its unwillingness to continue any conversation involving Sorsby in light of what happened, but the head coach has addressed the situation as expected.

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“Texas Tech’s primary focus remains on fostering an environment where student-athletes feel empowered to prioritize their mental health and seek professional assistance.”

However, the player got some soothing words from head coach Joey McGuire.

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“We love Brendan and support his decision to seek professional help,” McGuire said in a statement. “Taking this step requires courage, and our primary focus is on him as a person. Our program is behind Brendan as he prioritizes his health.”

While he remains out of action, there are chances that Sorsby may face severe punishment, ranging from a permanent loss of collegiate eligibility to some parts of a season of eligibility.