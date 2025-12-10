Texas Tech Quietly Swoops In for Transfer Portal QB as Behren Morton’s Eligibility Runs Out

Two years ago, Texas Tech making big moves in the transfer portal was an unlikely thought. But now, the Red Raiders can do so with a huge financial boost and their shiny reputation. Meanwhile, the transfer portal is already stacking up some interesting names. And Joey McGuire might be adding an intriguing prospect to the Red Raiders QB room soon.

Freshman QB Will Hammond stepped in for an injured Behren Morton this season. With Morton and Mitch Griffis both being seniors and leaving next year, Hammond will likely earn the backup role. In such a scenario, Texas Tech can be looking at an interesting target in the portal: Kenny Minchey. On3 is “keeping an eye” on the TTU as a potential landing spot for the QB.

The Notre Dame QB was the backup to CJ Carr. The latter will enter and is expected to carry on as QB1, prompting Minchey to seek other opportunities. Texas Tech becomes an interesting avenue for him, given the momentum at Lubbock after Cody Campbell, an oilman, has spent millions paying students to play football at Texas Tech.

However, he has yet to see some proper playing time during his collegiate career. Minchey has amassed only 308 total yards over 2 years at Notre Dame, along with 2 rushing TDs. But Texas Tech could make a really good investment with him on board. If the QB1 is out with an injury, head coaches will not have to worry as much about sending an experienced QB in his place.

Texas Tech is the sensation it is today because of the dollars it spent during the transfer portal. McGuire had the best transfer class in the country after finishing 8-5 in the 2024 season. Some of those players have helped in bumping that number up to 12-1 this season.

Moving on, it is almost certain that Minchey’s talents could strike a harmony at Texas Tech. Let’s see how.

What Kenny Minchey could bring to Texas Tech

Minchey enters the portal with very minimal stats because he had to sit behind Riley Leonard and CJ Carr. But before the season this year, Minchey gave a really tough fight to Carr. The QB1 battle went on for a long while at South Bend, with the older QB being better than Carr at times. Minchey’s limited stats, paired with the experience he has playing for an elite team, make him a great option for Texas Tech.

Minchey was also a top prospect as a high-school player. He was the 14 best QB in the 2023 cycle and was coming to Notre Dame with 5,212 passing yards, 53 TD, and a 63.2 completion rate. The numbers paint a good picture for the QB. Minchey had offers from Tennessee and Vanderbilt, which shows the quality player he is. As of now, the QB is the highest-rated prospect in the transfer portal, per 247Sports. Along with TTU, even North Texas can target him.

Joey McGuire needs a good QB for success. He won’t have the necessary firepower just yet in Kenny Minchey. But with time and his experience, he can become a really worthwhile player for TTU.