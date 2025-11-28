Texas Tech Makes Stranger Things–Themed Announcement as Jacob Rodriguez and Co. Chase Longstanding Curse

Essentials Inside The Story Stranger Things fever hits the gridiron

Texas Tech's new apparel turns into a lucky charm

Texas Tech against West Virginia will feed familes

The Big 12 race tightens up as every minute detail comes under scrutiny. Texas Tech isn’t taking any chances. They brought back the once-maligned black helmet and jersey with white pants combo. The blowout victory against West Virginia proves to be a good luck charm. As a result, they are bringing it back with a Stranger Things–themed trailer that sets the scene for another interesting battle this weekend.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“ǝ ʌ l ǝ ʍ ʇ ɹ ǝ ʇ d ɐ ɥ ɔ” or “Chapter Twelve” is the caption on Texas Tech’s latest creative drop on X.

While the video marks year two of the Red Raiders’ 10-year partnership with Adidas, starring LB Jacob Rodriguez, the trailer leans heavily into the Netflix show’s aesthetic, giving fans a thrill before the Texas Tech vs WVU showdown. Although 2024 promoted this partnership, this season the Raiders are reverting to their previous uniform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas Tech will wear a white helmet with a red facemask, a crisp white jersey featuring a new logo, and bold red pants this weekend against West Virginia. However, it comes with a concern.

“The Red Raiders are 0-2 in this combo since 2000. Believe this was last worn at Arizona State in 2016, though it’s possible it’s been worn again since,” wrote Texas Tech lead writer Jarrett Ramirez.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2016, the Raiders suffered a 68–55 loss to ASU while wearing the white-red combo, whereas the black-black-white combo has an 8–5 record since 2000. Despite the uniform’s record, Texas Tech has plenty of talent. Rodriguez and Co. led the team to a 10–1 overall record, with the only loss coming to ASU.

While a change in apparel isn’t new for the Raiders, the game-trailer themes always bring a fresh vibe. With the Stranger Things-themed artifacts and pop-culture influence emerging at every turn, it aligns well with the trend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Take September 6, for example, when Texas Tech hosted Kent State for the Agriculture Game. It was a partnership between the athletics department and the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources that celebrated the region’s crops and cutting-edge technologies.

But aside from the theme and the uniform, this game can bring a real test for the Raiders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas Tech HC’s take on WVU test

Although Texas Tech enters the game against WVU as a 21-point favorite, football loves chaos. That’s where West Virginia becomes dangerous with a 4–7 overall mark. Those numbers look harmless, but they’re the perfect ingredients for a late-season spoiler. But if the Raiders bring their “A-game,” this thing could get ugly fast. Even Texas Tech HC Joey McGuire stated this test will be tough.

Here, he warned about WVU’s tempo and physicality, noting, “They’re playing really, really hard and they still believe.”

He then pointed out how hostile Milan Puskar Stadium can be, admitting he’s never left there with a win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the Raiders are chasing their first Big 12 title and a path to the CFP, the HC isn’t looking past WVU. Probably, that’s why he praised WVU’s freshman QB Scotty Fox Jr., calling him “a spark… a dual-threat guy” who has already led wins over the Buffs and Houston.

More importantly, McGuire showed respect for WVU HC, saying, “He’s a great offensive mind. It’s going to be a really interesting game.”

McGuire also mentioned personal ties, noting he would be reuniting with former player and current WVU assistant Logan Bradley. Still, McGuire kept the competitive fire burning.

He said, “I love him to death, but I want to beat his tail on Saturday.”

We’ll see what happens on game day.