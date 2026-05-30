Texas Tech Urges NCAA to Punish Brendan Sorsby While Warning of Bigger Consequences

Texas Tech knew this fight was coming. What it didn’t expect was for the battle over Brendan Sorsby’s eligibility to become this serious. Originally, this was a case about whether a QB who violated NCAA gambling rules should be allowed back on the field. But the school is also making a warning on the message college sports sends to athletes who are struggling with addiction.

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On May 29, Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger revealed details from Texas Tech’s latest appeal.

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“In an appeal filed today to the NCAA to reinstate Brendan Sorsby’s eligibility, Texas Tech recommends that the association suspend the QB two games,” he reported. “If the NCAA pursues the max penalty, ‘future athletes will be disincentivized from seeking the help they desperately need.’”

The university is pushing for the NCAA to suspend Brendan Sorsby for two games rather than strip him of his eligibility. The reason being if the association does that, it could create consequences beyond one QB.

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Texas Tech’s appeal asks the NCAA to think about the precedent rather than just the violation. According to the filing, a two-game suspension would send “an important signal to current and future student-athletes that seeking treatment for an addiction does not have to mean ruining your future.” The school believes accountability and rehabilitation can coexist. If not, the school argues the situation will become much more dangerous.



“Imposing a career-ending sanction on Sorsby will send the message to current and future athletes hiding in the shadows of the stigma of mental health challenges and addiction that they need to stay silent and never seek help or treatment because the NCAA will take a punitive approach by automatically applying the maximum sanction,” the statement said.

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If athletes see someone seek treatment, complete rehab, cooperate with investigators, and still lose a full season or career, why would the next athlete come forward?

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Brendan Sorsby committed a violation, that’s true. Court documents obtained by ESPN revealed that he placed at least 40 bets involving Indiana during his time with the Hoosiers. Per the documents, roughly $90,000 was wagered over a four-year period through family members and friends who placed bets on his behalf. But he took accountability for it too.

When the investigation became public in April, leading Texas Tech to place Brendan Sorsby on indefinite leave, he entered treatment. He completed a 35-day inpatient rehabilitation program earlier this month at a facility in Goodyear, Arizona. Still, completion of treatment was not enough to convince the NCAA.

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Earlier this week, the NCAA denied Brendan Sorsby’s request for reinstatement, prompting both legal action and a formal appeal from Texas Tech. The criticism of the NCAA by the QB’s team was direct.

“The NCAA has weaponized his condition to shore up a facade of competitive integrity, while simultaneously profiting from the very gambling ecosystem it polices,” the injunction said.

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For now, the fight is moving from NCAA offices to the courtroom with the support of Texas Tech and head coach Joey McGuire.

Texas Tech stands firm for Brendan Sorsby

The reason Texas Tech is dishing out their heartfelt support for Brendan Sorsby is because the Red Raiders were counting heavily on him entering 2026. After all, no school pays $5 million for a transfer QB without a clear vision. That’s why Joey McGuire has been walking a careful line.

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“I believe he made a mistake and whenever that happens I do believe there should be consequences,” he said. “But it’s my opinion that he shouldn’t be penalized for the rest of this year or his career… He believes there should be a penalty also, and he’s ready to serve that penalty, but we just don’t believe that it should be for the full year.”

Brendan Sorsby already anticipated a denial and filed for a temporary injunction in hopes of remaining eligible while the case continues. A hearing is scheduled for June 1 in a Lubbock district court, and both sides are hoping for clarity before the June 22 deadline for the NFL Supplemental Draft. Now, the QB is preparing for whatever comes next.

“With the support of my coaches, teammates and the university, I’m looking forward to returning to campus in Lubbock,” he wrote on Instagram. “If I’m blessed and fortunate enough to have the opportunity to continue my college career at Texas Tech, I know I will get the support I need, including through the school’s Center for Students in Addiction Recovery. I am deeply sorry to everyone I’ve disappointed and am committed to the hard and necessary work ahead.”

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It may ultimately come down to whether the NCAA is willing to make room for punishment and recovery at the same time. Texas Tech has made it clear that the association’s next move could determine the future of more than one QB.