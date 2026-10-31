Texas Tech’s Billionaire Booster Breaks Silence After Rumors Link Him to Replace Departing Big 12 Commissioner

Commissioner Brett Yormark announced Friday that he will step down on January 31, 2027, and the rumor mill named his replacement within hours: Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell. Campbell chairs the school’s Board of Regents, and he spent most of 2026 feuding with Yormark in public. Though Campbell found himself at the center of Big 12 succession talk, he isn’t buying into the speculation that he is after the commissioner’s chair.

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OKST Probs floated Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell as a potential successor to Brett Yormark, attributing the line, “If I want the job, I’ll buy the job,” to him. The post suggested Campbell was interested in the Big 12 commissioner’s position, but Campbell quickly pushed back, replying on X: “I didn’t say this.”

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Campbell usually answers with a jab. When Yormark told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal he “does not run the Big 12,” Campbell posted that “EVERYTHING RUNS THROUGH LUBBOCK” and joked about bringing the tortillas back. This time, he shut it down.

Kansas chancellor Doug Girod, who chairs the Big 12 board, told ESPN that Yormark brought the idea to him about ten days ago, and the board formalized it with a vote on Friday morning.

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Yormark is reportedly leaving for a job outside college sports, only about a year and a half after signing an extension through 2030. Though Girod said Yormark ” thought he had one good run left in him,” The Athletic reported he was frustrated by how much power the Big Ten and SEC hold.

The Big 12 will run a national search for its sixth commissioner. American Conference commissioner Tim Pernetti, who interviewed last time, is one name to watch, and the league could look outside the sport again as it did in 2022. Girod said he wants campus experience, an innovator, and someone who can diversify revenue, rather than a “Yormark twin.”

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Campbell told ESPN back in April that Yormark “is not the dictator of the conference” and that it’s his job to “advocate for his members in all cases.”He argued that Yormark should have gone to bat for Texas Tech in the Friday night Houston game.

The Sorsby fight made things worse. The Big 12 sued Texas Tech over quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s eligibility this summer, then withdrew the suit in September. Campbell chairs the board of the school that was sued, and he is also the program’s biggest donor.

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“When I accepted this job, my goal was to put this conference on an upward trajectory and truly believe the future of the conference could not be in better shape,” Yormark said in a release Friday, according to Chris Vannini and Justin Williams of The Athletic. “The next commissioner of this league will inherit a conference that is ‘16 strong.’ There has never been a better time to be a member of the Big 12 than right now.”

Campbell has said before that he and Yormark are friends and have a good relationship. He has also spent the fall pushing for the Protect College Sports Act in Washington, which is where his attention seems to be now.

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Yormark has until January 31, and the league’s TV deal runs out in 2031. Whoever gets the job will inherit that clock, plus a conference with Campbell, who has made it clear he has opinions about how it should be run.