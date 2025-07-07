Texas Tech’s $55M Gamble Forces Joey McGuire Into Unknown After Breaking Big 12 Tradition

Texas Tech just lit a match to the old Big 12 blueprint and Joey McGuire’s holding the torch. With a jaw-dropping $55 million spend, a wild roster shakeup, and sky-high expectations, the Red Raiders aren’t just playing ball; they’re swinging for the fences. But in a league built on chemistry and tradition, is Tech’s flashy gamble a power move… or a total misfire waiting to happen?

Texas Tech’s massive spending on college athletics is causing a stir. CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello reports the Red Raiders will spend a staggering $55 million this year. That’s right, $55 million. With a $20.5 million revenue-sharing model in play, NIL funds have catapulted Joey McGuire’s team to the top of the nation’s most expensive athletic programs. The Red Raider Club alone anticipates raising $14 million annually to sustain this level of spending. And that’s no small feat. Now, that news is what is keeping them in the headlines.

Some are calling it a bold move that could reshape the Big 12. But others are skeptical about it. On top of that, their massive roster overhaul this year with 18 commits and 21 transfers is what is putting their status in a big question mark. And Josh Pate didn’t hold back himself before landing them with a tough reality check on his CFB Show. “The general question there, the general unknown there, is there’s just so much new. This team could be all-world this year, or it could be really, really wobbly out of the gate because, you know, there’s a difference in a bunch of individuals and a team,” Pate said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Well, for now, Joey McGuire’s team is sitting with Arizona State, Kansas State, and Utah at +600 odds to win the Big 12 game at BetMGM. The best part is Texas Tech also has their returning QB Behren Morton this year. But the key depth around the team is new and unproven. “And we’ve seen one time in the Portal era a team get put together that was nhjb playoff caliber. It was Florida State a couple of years ago. They just missed out. But if it was a 12-team playoff, they would have been in clearly. Texas Tech is trying to do that,” Josh Pate added. Back in 2023 Florida State went 13-1 with a bunch of new faces, so it’s not like there are no chances.

On top of that, Joey McGuire’s team also has senior players like wide receiver Reggie Virgil, Roy Alexander, cornerback Dontae Balfour, DT Skyler Gill-Howard, and Lee Hunter. But now the pressure hinges on their defensive unit. Last season, the Red Raiders finished with one of the worst defensive units in college football. They surrendered 460.2 yards per game, which put them in the 126th position in the nation in total defense. But this season with players like David Bailey, who led all FBS edge defenders in pass rush with a 93.2 grade, things might turn around for them.

Then they also got two new coordinators, Mack Leftwich as OC and Shiel Wood as the new DC. But their unpredictability is what is making things tougher for them. “And yet they’re right there in the preseason odds to win the Big 12. They got an over/under win total of eight and a half. There’s a lot expected out in Lubbock. I am included in that, but there’s also a lot of unknown,” Josh Pate said. that’s not the only concern that’s mounting pressure on Joey McGuire’s much-anticipated season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joey McGuire faces tough pressure

Texas Tech’s 2025 season begins with a promising home schedule featuring Kent State, Oregon State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, BYU, and UCF. A veteran roster, improved depth, and a strong offensive line give the Red Raiders a great chance to start strong. These home games offer a path to early wins and momentum.

However, their road schedule is significantly tougher, with challenging matchups against Utah, Houston, Arizona State, and Kansas State. These games will be crucial tests, revealing whether Texas Tech can finally overcome its middling reputation. As Texas Tech’s insider Chris Level pointed out on his YouTube podcast, “My point of bringing Utah up is—you are going to have games on the road against three other programs that I’ve seen picked to win this league. I don’t know if I would term that easy or [if] it sets up great. I mean, Utah, Arizona State, and Kansas State, by some form or fashion, have all either been picked to win it or are clearly in that top tier of expected finishes as it relates to this league. And those are three road games.”

Texas Tech’s offense rightly earns attention after spring practice—and it’s clear why. Despite being under the radar, the Red Raiders led the Big 12 in scoring and total yards last season, a feat made more impressive by their unremarkable rushing attack. Even without a dominant ground game, they consistently moved the ball and scored, highlighting their explosive and efficient offense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, a challenging mid-season road stretch, including tough opponents and a BYU game, could be pivotal. Consistency away from Lubbock will be key to their Big 12 title hopes. Texas Tech has a strong foundation, but its performance in hostile environments will determine how high it ultimately climbs.