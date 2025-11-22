Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez Sends Emotional Message on Joey McGuire’s Decision That Changed His Entire Career

Jacob Rodriguez is rewriting the Heisman contention, historically dominated by quarterbacks and running backs. Rodriguez’s contribution to Texas Tech’s (10-1) historical run is unparalleled. With 100 tackles this season, he’s proven as the greatest asset to the Red Raiders’ locker room. However, his journey to Lubbock wasn’t easy, as he had big-time struggles to find a scholarship spot. The Linebacker opens on his hard journey, crediting his coach, Joey McGuire, for his success.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On the Nov. 22 episode of Big Noon Kickoff live from Cincinnati, Ohio, the Red Raiders’ Heisman candidate Jacob Rodriguez made a guest appearance. Ahead of the 2022 campaign, he shared his tough path from Virginia to Texas Tech.

“I loved my time at the University of Virginia,” Rodriguez said. “When Coach Bronco Mendenhall stepped down, I decided to make a change. And I had all faith in Coach McGuire and everything that he was building. It was so late. I didn’t have a place to stay. There were no scholarship spots, and so, luckily, my brother went to school there. So, I slept on the ground next to his bed for a semester and earned that scholarship spot later on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Before joining Texas Tech, Jacob Rodriguez played for the Virginia Cavaliers as a freshman QB in 2021. However, he decided to enter the transfer portal after Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall left the school. He joined Texas Tech with a blind trust in Joey McGuire, who transformed him into a full-time defensive lineman. The switch from offense to defense is the career-changing move that kept him among the Heisman Trophy candidates.

Earlier this month, McGuire had praised the 23-year-old linebacker, saying, “Heisman is given to the best football player … You can’t say that Jacob Rodriguez is not playing at that level, at an elite level, as good as anybody in the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Through 11 games Rodriguez played this season, he has totaled 100 tackles, 7 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 4 interceptions, 6 passes defended, and 1 sack. He currently leads the Big 12 in forced fumbles and interceptions and is the undisputed leader of solo tackles in the last two seasons. Last year, he posted 127 combined tackles and 5 sacks.

From sleeping on the ground, not getting a scholarship, to being a Heisman candidate, Rodriguez’s story is truly inspirational.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Robert Griffin III endorses Jacob Rodriguez as his Heisman Trophy pick

Jacob Rodriguez’s incredible performance and the motivational journey made the Heisman winner, Robert Griffin III, turn the kick-off show into the Red Raiders’ campaign. On the week 13 episode of Big Noon Kick-off, RGIII picked Rodriguez as his Heisman pick over Fernando Mendoza and Julian Sayin, claiming the defensive guy as the ‘Best player in the country’.

RGIII introduced Rodriguez with a WWE-style introduction, “Do not give me [Fernando] Mendoza, the supercomputer, and Julian ‘Super’ Sayin from Ohio State. Do not give me either of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Give me the mustache-wearing, the Cowboy hat-wearing Jacob Rodriguez. Why not? This guy has better numbers than Manti Te’o, when he was a Heisman runner-up.”

Notre Dame’s LB Manti Te’o was the last defensive player to be in the Heisman discussion. He became the Heisman runner-up in 2012, posting 103 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 7 interceptions, 4 pass breakups, and 11 passes defended.

“This guy has an amazing story, and he’s leading the number one defense in the country at Texas Tech.” RGIII endorsed Jacob Rodriguez. “So why not have the defensive guy win the Heisman Trophy? This man right here is the best player in the country. He is my Heisman Trophy pick. Let’s go. Get him to New York, man. Let’s go.” RGIII, Rodriguez, and Rob Stone then performed the Heisman pose.