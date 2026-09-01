Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire Takes Subtle Shot at USC Crowd After Lincoln Riley’s Program Forced to Take Action

Joey McGuire was careful with his words. Well, sort of. The Texas Tech coach said he respects USC and Lincoln Riley, then immediately flexed about 60,000 fans showing up in the Texas heat. The comparison was obvious, and USC’s empty seats were clearly the target.

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“Not to take any shots because I have a lot of respect for USC and Lincoln-Riley,” Joey McGuire said via FOX College Football. “But, man, it’s really awesome to be playing in Lubbock, Texas, knowing we’re going to be playing in front of 60,000 and it’s going to be warm.”

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He did not stop there. His next words sounded even more like a jab at USC fans who stayed away because of the heat. The No. 14 Trojans opened their 2026 season Saturday with a 42-26 victory over San Jose State, but the empty seats around the Coliseum became a story of their own.

“The great thing is, we’ve got some really tough people in West Texas that love their football, and they’re going to show up no matter what the weather’s like,” he added. “There’s not going to be any excuse for why they’re not going to be here for us.”

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Lincoln Riley probably did not need that reminder. USC had already taken heat for the scene in Los Angeles, where the school announced an attendance of 51,144 in a Coliseum that holds 77,500. The empty seats were obvious, especially around kickoff.

Still, the weather was brutal. It was 94° when the game started, the heat index reportedly reached 110°, and Los Angeles was under an extreme-heat advisory. With barely any shade inside the Coliseum, staying away was not exactly a crazy decision.

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The fans who did show up said the place was miserable, comparing the seats to hot plates and the Coliseum to a sauna. USC tried to manage it with cooling stations, fans, and relaxed water rules, but none of that fixed the optics.

The announced attendance of 51,144 was USC’s lowest under Lincoln Riley and its lowest home figure since 2018. The school later acknowledged the poor turnout, with extreme heat, a noon kickoff, and limited shade among the major factors.

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“We have high expectations and a premier home schedule this season,” the athletic department said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. “We know the competitive advantage an electric Coliseum atmosphere can provide our program.”

Joey McGuire, meanwhile, is expecting no such problem when Texas Tech hosts Abilene Christian on Sept. 5 at the 60,229-seat Galaxy Stadium. The game kicks off at 6 p.m. CT, and Texas Tech has already sold out its primary ticket inventory.

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That is why Joey McGuire feels good about the turnout. In Lubbock, Red Raiders football is the main event. Abilene Christian also brings back a nerve-rattling memory. Everyone remembers that Texas Tech needed overtime to win 52-51 in 2024.

Joey McGuire says USC wasn’t his target. Still, after the Coliseum’s attendance became a talking point, boasting about a packed house in Lubbock had a bit of a sting to it.