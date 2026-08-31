Texas Throws Kitchen Sink at Arch Manning as HC Steve Sarkisian Gives 2 Injury Updates

The Arch Manning hype train hit turbulence almost immediately last season. Ohio State handed him a brutal reality check, UTEP exposed more cracks, and every mistake became headline material. Texas eventually won seven of its final eight games, but Manning never fully silenced the doubters. Now, Steve Sarkisian is loading the roster around him, leaving little room for excuses this season.

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As reported by Texas insider Tyler Horka, Sarkisian, in his August 31 remarks to the media, said that the key for Arch Manning this year as Texas’s starting quarterback is being able to tell his head coach what he likes and doesn’t like about play-calling.

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“I want to make sure we’re calling plays for him that he believes in,” said Sarkisian. The head coach also appears highly confident in Arch Manning’s abilities as he heads into his second year as Texas’s starting quarterback.

“He’s Arch. He hasn’t changed. That, to me, is a great sign,” Sarkisian said.

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Arch Manning got his first real taste of college football with the Texas Longhorns last year, and now that he has gained experience, expectations for him are even higher. Despite that, accuracy remains one of the biggest areas Manning needs to address heading into the 2026 season. Last year, he completed 61.4% of his passes, down from the 67.8% mark he posted in limited action the previous year.

However, he appears to have learned from his mistakes this year. On August 25, when asked about his training camp, Manning emphasized that improving his completion percentage is one of his top priorities.

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“Yeah, I want to get our receivers the ball and keep the ball off the ground, away from the defense,” Manning said.

Manning is certainly looking forward to a great season, but he alone cannot achieve the success the team expects. However, the Longhorns made a concerted effort during the offseason to upgrade the pieces around him. Steve Sarkisian brought in Cam Coleman from Auburn. Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown also came from the portal to strengthen the RB room.

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According to the head coach, both Manning and Coleman, despite not having played together earlier, have been doing very well, and he has witnessed a good rapport between them.

“I think their rapport is really good,” said Sarkisian.

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Sarkisian also brought good news for Longhorns fans, noting that offensive linemen Trevor Goosby and Laurence Seymore both practiced today “and looked really good.”

Texas’ passing game also receives a boost from Emmett Mosley V, who will benefit from a full training camp, and Ryan Wingo, whose skill set Sarkisian could maximize more effectively this season.

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With all the pieces in place, the Texas Longhorns might be poised for a strong season this year, with Arch Manning serving as the key to making everything work. But will he be able to deliver for the team?