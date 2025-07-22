Texas Trails Two Big Ten Programs in Race for Nation’s No. 1 Cornerback

Texas is going all-in for 2025, with over $40 M projected in roster spending—more than any other program. Moreover, the Texas One Fund alone is set to contribute $22 M, leading the nation in NIL backing. Following that, after opening at No. 14 in the 2026 class rankings, the Longhorns surged to No. 4 this week by landing 5-star LB Tyler Atkinson and flipping 4-star DL James Johnson from Georgia. So, with momentum and money on their side, Texas is heating up fast. Still, it’s not all smooth sailing.

Surely, Steve Sarkisian gets plenty of praise for Texas’ rise over the past 2 seasons—and rightfully so. But behind the scenes, there’s a secret weapon most fans overlook. Yes, Co-OC and QBs coach AJ Milwee is the quiet force driving the offense. He’s the guy who helped land Arch Manning and keeps things clicking behind the curtain. Still, even with Sarkisian’s strong pitch and Milwee’s influence, the race for a nation’s No. 1 cornerback is proving to be a steep climb for the Longhorns. But why?

Well, on July 21, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that elite 2026 CB Davon Benjamin Jr. is down to five schools. The 6’0”, 187-pound standout from Oaks Christian in Los Angeles named Oregon, UNC, Washington, Michigan, and Texas as his finalists. And he’s set to announce his commitment on August 2. Now, while Texas made the cut, they’ve got ground to make up. According to Benjamin Jr., two Big Ten programs are currently leading the way. So, despite Sark’s strong pitch, the Longhorns are trailing in one of the biggest CB races of the cycle. But which B1G schools are out in front?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

When asked which schools are leading, Davon Benjamin Jr. didn’t hesitate: “I’d say Michigan and Oregon,” he told On3. And his praise for the Wolverines ran deep. “Michigan, I’d say just the fact that who they are, they’re going to preach that to you every day, it’s going to show up in their work,” he said. But what stands out most? The people. “I love the fact that Michigan has great people in the building,” added Benjamin. “A new head coach, great dude, and he obviously cares for this football stuff. But at the end of the day, he’s going to make sure you’re taken care of off the field.” So, for Benjamin, it’s about more than football. Then what?

“You can walk around with that Michigan degree anywhere in life and be successful with it,” he said. “So, really, I love the care that they’ve got on and off the field.” So, “I love Michigan,” said Davon Benjamin Jr., and he made it clear why. The Wolverines’ winning tradition, daily grind, and relentless drive stood out. “It isn’t a cakewalk… every day you got to grind.” But Oregon isn’t just a flashy option for Davon Benjamin Jr.—it’s a real contender.

“I can see myself enjoying really just being there,” he told On3. Now, while many point to the Ducks’ uniforms and hype, Benjamin sees something deeper. “For me, it’s a place with no distractions,” he said. “A place where you can be yourself off the field, have great people around you that’s going to push you every day at practice.” However, what really gives Oregon an edge? Trust and familiarity. “The coaching stability up there,” added Benjamin. “It’s been the same people I’ve been talking to ever since my freshman year.” So while the Ducks may fly under the radar for some, they’re soaring near the top of his list. But for Benjamin Jr., it’s foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’ll say Oregon is really just a stability part for me that I’ve been locked in on,” he said. And what separates the Ducks? It’s the consistency. “They got a lot of people that can go to that being at the next level… but everybody’s still there,” explained Benjamin Jr. On top of that, he values how Oregon doesn’t play the typical recruiting game. “They haven’t shown just no recruiting pitch to me. It’s been all the same love ever since I was a freshman.” So, for Benjamin, it’s deeper than uniforms. “They genuinely care about you and that’s how they do it.” But don’t think the other three schools are sitting back—each is making a strong push to win over this standout CB. So….

Davon Benjamin Jr.’s take on Texas and the other two

Well, Davon Benjamin Jr. had praise for Texas, highlighting the SEC mentality the program brings. “Texas, I enjoyed them,” he said. Then Benjamin Jr. broke it down simply when talking about Texas: They run on a high standard. You’ve got to be a dog to thrive there, per Benjamin. And not just anyone gets into that program. So, with that SEC mindset, it’s full throttle every day. They expect effort, toughness, and consistency—no shortcuts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the flip side, Benjamin Jr. praised Washington’s “be a pro” culture, saying, “Every time you see that sign, it’s motivation.” Moreover, he called UW the “33rd NFL team,” with a staff full of pros who’ve been there, done that, and care deeply about the players. However, as for UNC, he highlighted its balance: “They care about football and academics.” And he loves how hands-on the Tar Heels’ staff is—even with fewer coaches, they all chip in. “You don’t just learn from one coach. You grow through everyone. Plus, they’ve got NFL experience all over the place,” he added. Now, can Texas make a comeback—or will Michigan or Oregon end up sealing the deal?