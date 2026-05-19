Texas Trooper Faces Repercussions 6 Months After Viral Tunnel Confrontation With South Carolina Athlete

It is not the game played on the field that made the football at Texas A&M go viral; rather, it is the confrontation outside the field that caught the attention of all CFB fans. The altercation between the state trooper and the South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor following the latter’s scoring of a touchdown in November of last year has now resulted in an official consequence.

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“The Texas state trooper who went viral for his interaction with South Carolina football players in November faced ‘corrective action’ after an administrative investigation into the situation, records show. Officials did not suspend or fire him following the investigation.”

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Following the incident, Trooper Matthew Sliva reportedly faced “corrective action” after an internal investigation found that his behavior did not align with the standards and expectations of the Texas Department of Public Safety. Officials confirmed that they completed the investigation into his conduct, but the department has not revealed the exact punishment, if any, that it handed down.

According to an email sent on April 28 by a spokesperson for the Office of General Counsel within the Texas Department of Public Safety, they completed the investigation into trooper Sliva’s behavior. Nevertheless, Texas state law classifies the results of the investigation as confidential, preventing officials from publicly disclosing the findings.

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Texas’s open records law only requires authorities to release investigative documents involving law enforcement officers when the case results in formal disciplinary action, such as firing, suspension, or demotion. In its response, the DPS stated that the investigation into Sliva “did not result in disciplinary action” under that legal definition, making the records confidential and exempt from public release.

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Other possible disciplinary actions the DPS could have taken include a formal written reprimand, disciplinary probation, unpaid time off, or a salary reduction.

What happened behind the scenes?

After completing an 80-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of the game against Texas A&M, Nyck Harbor had to limp off the field to join the celebration of his accomplishment in the tunnel with 3 other USC teammates. However, before entering the tunnel, some things happened unexpectedly.

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A Texas A&M police officer, Matthew Sliva, stepped toward Harbor and his teammate, bumping into them before pointing and yelling at Harbor. It’s evident that the South Carolina player didn’t seem to notice the officer at first, but Sliva kept shouting anyway. From the video, it’s still unclear whether the contact was intentional or just a bad collision.

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“Our Office of Inspector General (OIG) is also aware of the incident and will be further looking into the matter. No additional information will be released at this time,” the statement reads.

The incident quickly split the internet into two sides, as fans and analysts debated whether the trooper overstepped his authority or simply reacted in the heat of the moment.

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Even big names such as LeBron James and MLB Chipper Jones also came forward with their own opinions on this incident. LeBron James blasted the officer, calling for the cop’s suspension and accusing him of provoking the situation. But MLB legend Chipper Jones took the opposite stance, placing the blame squarely on the Carolina player.