Texas’ Two-Sport Athlete to Undergo Surgery as Steve Sarkisian Awaits Clearance

Playing two sports at the D1 level might sound like the coolest flex, but it can be just as unforgiving. According to Anwar Richardson of Orange Bloods, Texas Longhorns outfielder (baseball) and safety Jonah Williams will undergo his second season-ending shoulder surgery soon. Since it is his second time, the popular consensus is that the Texas Longhorns’ head honcho might be paying the ultimate price for it.

Not going to lie, it’s a tough break for Hook ’em Nation, especially the baseball team. During a game against USC Upstate last week (on March 6th), Jonah went all out diving for a ball in foul territory and ended up re-injuring his shoulder. After the diagnosis, it turns out he’s going to need surgery, which means his time on the diamond is officially done for the 2026 season.

Before the injury occurred, Williams was easily considered one of the most gifted athletes in the country. Galveston native was on a generational run. He was batting an impressive .304 with seven hits and four RBIs through just eight games this spring. Now, baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle will have the headache of trying to fill that hole in the lineup. The team will now have to reshuffle its defensive rotation and find a way to replace his offensive production. That said, at least baseball doesn’t have to stress or dwell about his return timeline the way Steve Sarkisian and the football program do.

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According to Burnt Orange Nation, Steve Sarkisian is closely monitoring the situation as he awaits medical clearance for his defensive star. If you’re wondering why Sark is panicking? Here it is:

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Jonah Willaims is a five-star safety prospect and ranked as the No. 1 safety and the No. 10 player overall in the 247Sports. Since Michael Taffe ran out of eligibility and is already in the draft, Williams has the top internal candidate to be a successor. He even covered for him last season in the Citrus Bowl.

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While the surgery is a setback, the current timeline suggests that Williams should be recovered in time for the start of the 2026 football season this fall. But there’s no guarantee he’d be at his 100%. The recovery process means he will be forced to sit out of spring practices and will be pretty limited during those brutal summer intensive conditioning sessions. Sarkisian has remained optimistic that his primary goal is ensuring Williams is at 100% strength before he returns to the physical demands of the gridiron.

Because this is a re-injury of the same shoulder, the medical team is expected to take a cautious approach to his surgery and subsequent physical therapy. They aren’t taking any chances here.

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So for now, Jonah’s focus shifts from the outfield to the rehab room in Austin. While his baseball stats are frozen at that impressive .304 average for the year, his status will be the biggest storyline heading into football camp this August. Last season, he recorded nine tackles in 155 snaps. The Longhorn faithful are desperate to see him back at full speed. If everything goes according to plan with his recovery, we’ll see him swapping the baseball glove for a football helmet right as September rolls around.

In case, God forbid, if things don’t pan out, Longhorns still got a suitable room of players.

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The Longhorns safety room if Jonah Williams doesn’t return to his 100%

With Jonah Williams sidelined from baseball and his football status a bit up in the air for 2026, the Longhorns are lucky to have some serious depth. The main guy expected to step up is Jelani McDonald. He’s a senior who really found his groove late last season. He has 80 total tackles (49 of them solo) and snagged 3 interceptions. So, the coaches already trust him to handle the heavy lifting at boundary safety.

Another insurance policy name you’ll hear a lot is Derek Williams Jr. He’s a veteran at this point, has played in plenty of big games, and knows the system inside out. That should make things work if Jonah isn’t 100% by kickoff.

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Over at free safety, the Longhorns have Xavier Filsaime. They’ve also got young talent like Zelus Hicks waiting in the wings. Even if Jonah needs more time to rehab that shoulder, the safety room is deep enough to keep the defense playing at a high level until the playoffs.