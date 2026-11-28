When the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies meet in College Station, you can always count on plenty of fireworks. On Friday night, the Longhorns walked out of Kyle Field with a gritty 16–6 victory, punching their ticket to the SEC Championship Game against Georgia and finishing the regular season at 10–2.

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While the game itself was a low-scoring defensive grind, the Lone Star Showdown still gave college football fans plenty to talk about. Dating back to 1894, this is one of the oldest and fiercest rivalries in college football, dividing families across the state for generations.

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After a 13-year hiatus when A&M left for the SEC, Texas joined them in 2024 and brought the annual showdown back. With the Longhorns fighting to stay in the College Football Playoff hunt and the Aggies desperate to play spoiler and salvage pride in a rough season, bragging rights for the whole state were on the line.

The Drake Curse Hits Kyle Field

The bad luck for Texas A&M started before the game even really got rolling, thanks to a famous hip-hop star. Rapper Drake showed up at Kyle Field alongside former Aggies legend Johnny Manziel, and Texas A&M’s official athletics account proudly posted photos welcoming him with a “Howdy, @Drake” message. Fans in the replies immediately warned that the infamous “Drake Curse” had just been activated. Sure enough, the Aggies’ offense struggled all night, failing to score a single touchdown and ending a rough season with a fifth straight loss to finish 4–8.

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Howdy, @Drake 👀👋 pic.twitter.com/vQNeH2L5hQ— Texas A&M Aggies 👍 (@12thMan) November 28, 2026

Arch Manning’s Costly Goal-Line Interception

On the field, Texas controlled the scoreboard early behind a 54-yard field goal from Gianni Spetic and a touchdown pass from Arch Manning to Cam Coleman in the second quarter. Still, Manning and the Longhorns offense had a tough time pulling away against an inspired Aggies defense.

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In the fourth quarter, with Texas looking to put the game out of reach inside the red zone, Manning forced a pass near the goal line that got tipped and intercepted by A&M safety Tawfiq Byard. The turnover gave the Aggies sudden life and had Longhorns fans stressing out on socials over Manning’s decision-making and whether he’ll be a first-rounder.

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Controversial Catch-and-Fumble Replay Call

Early in the third quarter, Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver caught a pass and had the ball knocked loose as he made a cut, with Texas safety Jelani McDonald jumping on the recovery. After taking a closer look at the replay, the officials ruled that Craver had completed the catch before fumbling, awarding the ball to Texas.

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That call set up a field goal that pushed the Longhorns’ lead back to ten points, leaving Aggies fans furious online and debating whether Craver ever actually had possession.

Aggie Fan Arrested for Slapping a UT Band Member

While the players battled it out on the grass, things got even wilder in the stands at Kyle Field.

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The Texas A&M Police Department stayed busy all night and turned their official X account into a viral play-by-play of fan arrests.

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The biggest headline came from Section 126, where an Aggies fan was arrested for assault after reportedly slapping a member of the University of Texas band. The post blew up online with over 400,000 views as fans joked that the fan showed more fight than A&M did on the field.

THC Arrest in Section 420 and Stadium Sneak-Ins

That wasn’t the only weird arrest on the police blotter. Officers also arrested a fan wearing a Manning jersey for THC possession after responding to a report of vaping, ironically, right in Section 420.

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Over in Section 129, police tried to release an intoxicated fan with a flask to a sober friend, only to arrest him anyway after he got uncooperative. Another fan who had already been kicked out for public intoxication decided to sneak back into the stadium, earning himself a trip to jail as well.

To top off the police reports, officers responded to a disturbance at Aggie Park where an intoxicated fan was cussing at staff. Even after being placed in handcuffs, the fan reportedly tried to flash the “Hook ’em” hand sign at the Aggie Band as he was being hauled away. Between the Section 420 bust and handcuffed rivalry taunts, fans online couldn’t get enough of the police department’s blunt, hilarious updates.

In the end, Texas’ defense held firm on two fourth-down stops in the final quarter to lock up their third straight win against Texas A&M. It wasn’t the prettiest performance from Arch Manning or the Longhorns offense, especially with that fourth-quarter goal-line pick, but a rivalry win on the road is still a win.

Texas now shifts its focus to Atlanta for a massive SEC Championship showdown against No. 1 Georgia!