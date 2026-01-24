Texas Winter Storm May Cause Mike Elko to Lose 5-Star Target to Florida

Texas A&M is set for a mega recruiting weekend, hosting a slew of top-ranking prospects of the 2027 cycle. The Aggies are fighting hard for the crown jewel of that group, which also contains other extremely elite players. But they will be limited in their battle to win this special talent over due to the frigid beating Texas will take over the weekend.

Mark Matthews, the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 2 overall player, is officially slated to be part of the key weekend in College Station. However, with large portions of Texas expected to experience dangerous driving conditions, power-outage risks, and statewide travel advisories, even confirmed plans are suddenly fluid. There is now real uncertainty about whether Matthews will make the trip at all.

“I question if he’s going to get there weather-wise, maybe [he] even visits Florida,” Steve Wiltfong told Rivals on January 23.

College Station is expected to be hit by freezing temperatures, ice accumulation, and hazardous wind chills. Meteorologists have warned that up to three-quarters of Texas could face unsafe winter driving conditions over the weekend, with Central Texas projected to drop into the mid-teens. According to the National Weather Service, the coldest stretch is expected late Sunday night, with temperatures plunging as low as 14 degrees. Although rain is forecast to taper off by Saturday, lingering ice and extreme cold are expected to last into Monday, prompting officials to strongly discourage travel.

Texas A&M should ideally push back the recruiting weekend, as Texas Tech, Tennessee, and North Carolina have in the wake of such conditions. But that would mean Elko giving up pole position for a talent that’s rare.

Mark Matthews has skyrocketed to the top of the charts after having begun playing football only as a freshman. More impressively, he has only begun playing as an OL for a year, after starting out on defense. Now at 6’6” and 280 pounds, the left tackle is known for his twitchy moves and can become a terrific pass protector with time.

No surprise, then, that Texas A&M has made Matthews a top priority. But they are far from alone. Miami has quietly positioned itself as a serious contender, with recruiting momentum that continues to build even deep into the postseason.

How Florida fits into Mark Matthews’ recruitment

While the Lone Star nation deals with this crisis, Florida is planning to make a home run. The Gators are planning a massive Junior Day event, and On3 has reported several times that Matthews can be expected at Gainesville. He is a Florida local, after all, but has yet to establish a relationship with Jon Sumrall. But he has already met the new O-line coach, Phil Trautwein. And so, he may very well decide to stay home until travelling to Texas becomes feasible again and drop by the Swamp this weekend.

Florida has to make use of this golden opportunity they have. After all, the Gators might just be trying to rebuild their bond with the star OL after faltering once.

“They did fall off my list a little bit,” Matthews told On3. “They were still there, but it wasn’t anything too crazy. Now, after the coaching changes, the coaches are reaching out to me, the GM is reaching out to me, and especially the head coach is reaching out to me. That means a lot and shows I’m a priority for them, which means they are going to be a priority for me.”

Matthews has yet to plan a visit to Florida. But the IOL confidently told On3 that he will definitely be at Gainesville sometime before he makes his decision in the summer.

Meanwhile, Miami has emerged as a quiet heavyweight in this race. Despite playing in the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Hurricanes have remained aggressive on the trail, particularly with Matthews, who is now widely viewed as the top offensive line prospect in the country. Industry projections currently give Miami an overwhelming edge, with one prediction placing the Hurricanes as the clear frontrunner. Matthews is also the top-ranked prospect in the state of Florida.

Miami’s push doesn’t stop there. The Hurricanes are also trending strongly for elite edge rusher David Jacobs, a 6-foot-6 disruptor out of Georgia who profiles as a prototype modern pass rusher. With proven NFL-level development already evident on Miami’s roster, the program is selling both opportunity and trajectory, a pitch that has resonated early in the 2027 cycle.

After closing the 2026 class with yet another top-10 finish, Miami appears to be building forward rather than resetting, using this stretch to establish early control over blue-chip prospects.

For Texas A&M, the stakes are clear. Mike Elko is still searching for his first five-star commitment, and weekends like this are designed to change that. But with weather dictating logistics and rivals capitalizing elsewhere, the Aggies may be forced into a waiting game. Matthews’s making it to College Station this weekend is no longer a given, and that uncertainty alone could reshape how this recruitment unfolds.