Texas WR Leaves Steve Sarkisian Dig Before Leaving For Transfer Portal

Texas wide receiver Parker Livingstone entered the transfer portal just one day after helping Texas win the Cheez-It Bowl. The timing raised eyebrows, but what stood out even more was his farewell statement, which put Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns in a critical spotlight.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Never in a million years did I think I would be going into the portal looking for a new home. Some things are out of my control. Such is the reality of the ever-changing landscape of college football,” wrote Livingstone on Saturday while confirming his transfer portal move, thanking Longhorn Nation.

While the receiver didn’t mention a specific reason for his portal move, his words hinted at disappointment and frustration considering the modern era of college football. That has put Sarkisian under scrutiny, especially with Livingstone playing a key role in the bowl win. Now, the unanswered questions could ripple into Texas’ future recruiting.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the biggest impact may come at QB, where Arch Manning must now adjust to losing one of his closest friends and trusted targets, Parker Livingstone, while also witnessing the unraveling of the Longhorns’ receiving corps.

It could impact the team as well, given the receiver’s potential. In the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl win over Michigan, he added three catches for 25 yards in the 41–27 victory. Besides, the redshirt freshman led Texas with a 17.8 yards-per-catch average, while he finished the season with 29 grabs for 516 yards.

Against Arkansas, while he exploded for 104 yards on just two catches, he even showed off his arm, tossing a 4-yard TD to Manning. With that level of talent and a clear chance to rise, Livingstone’s decision to seek a fresh start wasn’t taken lightly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps that’s why his farewell statement carried heartfelt emotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Never did I think growing up I would have the opportunity to play for Texas. It was a dream come true, and the last 24 months have been the best time of my life,” he wrote.

Then he thanked coaches Chris Jackson and Steve Sarkisian, his teammates, and Longhorn fans in his post. But his commentary on the state of Texas is still turning heads, leaving many to wonder what exactly pushed him out.

Was it the transfer moves of DeAndre Moore Jr. and Aaron Butler? A fit issue with Chris Jackson’s retention? Or internal concerns tied to NIL or playing time? Whatever the reason, Texas has lost a key piece at WR, one now set to visit a top rival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas WR set for rival visit

While Texas wide receiver Livingstone took to social media, he admitted the portal decision surprised even him, with too much happening behind the scenes.

Now, according to On3’s Parker Thune, his first visit is set for archrival Oklahoma.

ADVERTISEMENT

That part really turned heads. While the rising playmaker’s decision could sting the Longhorns’ 2026 recruiting group despite having pieces in place, his move to a rival only intensifies the rivalry. And his numbers back it up.

The 191-pound redshirt freshman broke out early in the 2025 season and never looked back. He’s appeared in 15 career games with seven starts and earned both SEC Freshman of the Week and Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Week honors.

While his first career TD came in the opener at OSU, he recorded 128 yards and two scores against San Jose State, capped by an 83-yard bomb from Arch Manning.

ADVERTISEMENT

But before Austin, there was Lovejoy High School, where Livingstone starred as a multi-sport athlete and piled up 2,207 receiving yards in his prep career.

Now, while this talent fits plenty of wide receiver-needy powerhouses with three years of eligibility remaining, his first stop being a top rival only adds fuel to an already blazing storyline.