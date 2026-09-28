“Thank Goodness”: ESPN’s Holly Rowe Sends Prayers for Big Ten QB Suffering From Scary Injury in Week 4 Game

The sight of Dante Moore being taken away in an ambulance after a heavy hit from USC’s Desman Stephens II was enough to leave everyone holding their breath last weekend. Thankfully, the latest developments offer some relief. Two days after the frightening collision, the Oregon quarterback appears to be doing well, and ESPN veteran analyst Holly Rowe finally breathed a sigh of relief.

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“Dante sustained a concussion in last night’s game, but fortunately, his MRI and CT scans came back clean, and he did not suffer any additional injuries. Every concussion is different, and we are going to move forward with an abundance of caution to ensure we make the best decisions for Dante and his future,” Dan Lanning’s statement read on Dante Moore’s condition.

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This statement was later shared by the veteran ESPN analyst, who closed with, “Thank goodness this wasn’t worse.”

For everyone who has been anxiously wishing Moore well, the latest update comes as a much-needed sigh of relief following that frightening second-quarter collision. The Oregon quarterback had scrambled for a first down and slid near USC’s 12-yard line when Stephens arrived late, delivering a shoulder blow to his head.

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The frightening scene took an even more serious turn when Moore displayed a fencing response, prompting the Ducks’ medical staff to rush to his aid before transferring him to Los Angeles General Medical Center.

While Moore remained down on the field, Stephens was busy celebrating the hit, running around with his teammates even after being flagged for targeting and ejected from the game. But his conduct didn’t stop there.

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The USC defender was also seen mocking the Ducks and laughing about the incident, drawing further attention to his actions. Later in the second half, Stephens was spotted on the sidelines following his ejection. While the USC Trojans front office apologised for Stephens’ actions, the defender was penalised for targeting and ejected from the game.

The consequences, however, did not end there. USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced Sunday that Stephens would be suspended for the Trojans’ upcoming clash against Washington on October 3, following his conduct during the incident.

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“Desman’s actions in last night’s game are unacceptable and are not reflective of USC Football nor of his personal character,” Riley said in a statement Sunday.

In a statement issued through the school, Stephens also expressed remorse for his conduct and extended his wishes for Moore’s swift recovery.

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“Seeing a player injured like that is incredibly serious, and my reaction in the moments afterward was completely inappropriate and inexcusable,” Stephens said. “Regardless of what was going through my mind at the time, there is no justification for smiling or celebrating while another player receives medical attention. I take full responsibility for my actions.”

After receiving medical attention at the hospital, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has rejoined the Ducks in Eugene, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Moore is now set to undergo concussion protocol as he begins his recovery from the injury.

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While the team has yet to confirm a timeline for his return, the road back is far from straightforward. Concussion protocols require athletes to undergo 24 to 48 hours of physical and cognitive rest before progressing to further assessments. Even after clearing those tests, a return to the training ground is not guaranteed until they demonstrate complete recovery.

With Moore sidelined indefinitely, backup quarterback Dylan Raiola stepped into the spotlight and delivered a statement performance. Shining in relief, Raiola completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns, powering the Oregon Ducks to a commanding 41-27 victory over USC.

The victory lifted the team to a 3-1 record while the USC Trojans sank to 4-1.

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Following their Week 4 triumph over the Trojans, the Oregon Ducks surged from No. 20 to No. 15 in the AP Poll, marking an impressive five-spot jump. However, with a key piece sidelined, the Ducks could face a tougher road ahead as they navigate the challenges inside the locker room.