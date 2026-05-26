“Thank you…”: Deion Sanders’ GF Karrueche Tran & Ex-Wife Share Unexpected Interaction on Camera

Pilar Sanders and Deion have remained at odds since their 2013 divorce. But that’s not the case with his first wife, Carolyn Chambers. Despite their divorce in 1998, these two share a rock-solid co-parenting bond. Not only with Deion, but the mother of Deiondra and Deion Jr.’s relationship with Coach Prime’s new girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, sparks a lack of friction, and it is revealed for the first time on camera.

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“Thank you for making this happen,” said Deion to Tran on Well Off Media family vlogs this week, referring to a family get-together. In the exact scene, Chambers was arranging a plate for the Colorado head coach. In reply, Tran said, “Thank you for coming,” directing her appreciation straight at Chambers.

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This comfort between Deion Sanders’ past and present relationships clearly reflects maturity. Even Chambers signaled approval on social media when Deion’s romance rumor first flared, and she made it clear that she holds no ill will toward the Colorado head coach’s new girlfriend. While Chambers showed her support, sharing emojis on photos and video reels featuring Tran and Deion, Deiondra referred to Tran as a “young fine step mama.”

This isn’t the first time Deion and Carolyn have shown a united front. Over the years, they have consistently celebrated their children’s milestones together, with Deion frequently praising Carolyn publicly on Mother’s Day and birthdays for her rock-solid parenting.

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Deion didn’t leave any chance to integrate her into the extended Sanders family. On her birthday this year, he made a wish. “Happy Blessed Birthday to @carolyncsanders & @deiondrasanders Snow’s Mama! Lololol,” wrote Coach Prime on April 17, as Chambers and Deiondra’s birthdays are the same.

Deion and Carolyn tied the knot in 1989, and she was a source of support during his early rise. But because of Sanders’ immense fame in the late 1990s, the marriage began to collapse, and then ended in divorce. Yet their divorce ended without drama. Coach Prime later revealed that this period drove him into a deep depression, leading to a suicide attempt in 1997. Over time, they both moved past their initial heartbreak and now share a friendship.

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Meanwhile, Karrueche Tran’s relationship with Deion came to light during his fight with bladder cancer and multiple surgeries in 2025. The Colorado coach said that in his demanding life, she brings “honesty of heart and soul” and adds distinct peace. That sentiment doubled down when she clarified her relationship with Coach Prime is not for publicity but for her personal happiness.

“If I wasn’t happy and content and feeling good in my situation, I’m not wasting my time,” said Tran. However, that didn’t save the couple from criticism.

Deion Sanders faced heat because of his new girlfriend

In 2025, following a viral video where Karrueche Tran was featured taking care of Deion Sanders during his cancer battle and 16 surgeries, critics targeted the Colorado head coach’s girlfriend. While some labeled Tran a “gold digger,” some stated their relationship gave a “caretaker” vibe. Maybe their 21-year age gap was the reason for that online heat, but they stay supportive of each other.

Even some fans stepped in to defend Tran, pointing out that during his cancer day, Deion offered her a way out. However, she refused that offer and remained strong through the entire health journey.

“I gave you your out. You didn’t sign up for this. This ain’t what you signed up for. I wouldn’t have been upset if you dipped,” Deion Sanders told Tran. In reply, she said, “That’s not the type of person I am. If I dipped, I would’ve taken the easy way out.”

Their strong bond only reflects that this couple doesn’t bother with outside noise. And now, Carolyn’s good relationship with Karrueche Tran signals Deion’s praise to her girlfriend: “sweet as sugar” isn’t just talk.