‘That Could Take His Life’: Michael Irvin Reveals Deion Sanders’ Frustration With CU After Putting Himself in Danger

“I’m glad he got a win today, he needed that.” Michael Irvin, through his social media, celebrated Colorado’s Week 7 win for his former teammate and longtime friend. Just 4 days after surgery, Deion Sanders did not take a week off and was by his team’s side when the Buffs took on Iowa State. This was his 16th blood clot surgery since 2021. The Colorado Buffaloes took that as an inspiration to win against a ranked opponent, but the head coach wasn’t exactly happy halfway through the game.

Irvin was present on the sidelines during the Iowa State game to soak in all the action. On October 14, the Cowboys’ legend took to his YouTube channel and talked in detail about the game and his friend Deion Sanders, especially the courage of the latter. “My boy, who had just had surgery. Surgery on Tuesday. Damn. Blood clot surgery on Tuesday. That could take his life. Would not move back. Not cancel Wednesday practice. Not say, ‘Coach, you guys take care of it. I’m going to recover.’ He would not even move the time of the practice back so he could recover. And he showed up Wednesday morning.”

After his surgery on Tuesday, Coach Prime was back at the Colorado facility, and many of his players recounted that as the extra inspiration for their effort during the game. Ultimately, in a close encounter, Colorado defeated #22 Iowa State, 24-17. The Buffs improved their record to 3-4, giving them a chance to make it to the bowl game for the second straight time under Deion Sanders. However, as per Irvin, Prime Time wasn’t pleased with his team at halftime.

“Well, well, at halftime I went with him. I went with him and we were in his private room at halftime and we were just talking football and strategy and he was so frustrated. Score was 10-7. So frustrated.” The frustration was simple, as the 58-year-old expected more of his players.

“And he said, ‘Man, I just don’t know what to do.’ He said, ‘I got players every team we’ve lost to, we are better than Mike.’ Said, ‘I’m telling you, we’re better than them, man. We’re better. But I don’t know if they believe it. I just need them to believe it, I need them to know. I want them to see what I see.'”

Right out of the gate, the team responded to the coach’s message. Despite trailing at halftime, Colorado’s offense, led by quarterback Kaidon Salter, connected on a 70-yard touchdown pass to Omarion Miller on only the second play following the break. The Buffs scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter for the first time in 2025, bettering their previous high of 7 points in the first 15 minutes out of the locker room. That’s why a win against a ranked opponent is more significant. As even Coach Prime was ready to risk further damage by being on the sidelines.

Deion Sanders gets flowers from a close friend

For some time, the Buffs HC’s current condition wasn’t hidden from the world. Back in 2021, doctors amputated two of his toes on his left leg, forcing him to miss three games that year. With an additional procedure in 2023. Over the last few months, Deion Sanders’ health issues already kept him away from the sidelines. But after the grueling 4-hour surgery, Coach Prime was ready not to coach from the box again. Just like the world, even Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson were filled with awe and pride for their friend.“

“He apparently did not sit down during the entire game.” Sharpe added on the October 11 episode of Nightcap.. “And ESPN reported that an assistant on the sideline was following him around with a stool in case he needed it.” Why is this important? Because of his artificially constructed bladder, he needs to visit the restroom frequently. And a portable sideline bathroom is already in place for Coach Prime’s needs. Imagine undergoing surgery on Tuesday and refusing to sit just 4 days later.

That’s why Ocho talked about how Deion Sanders’ presence was the motivating factor for the players. “I’m sure Prime, having to come out of surgery, still being there, showing up, showing up for your players… It gives you a little bit more want to as a player, a want to fight, not only for your coach, but your teammates as well.” Next up is a bye week, where the HC can gather his thoughts and rest to make sure that the players are ready to take on the next challenge, as bowl eligibility sits three wins away.