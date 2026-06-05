“That’s Some Bull Junk”: Deion Sanders Takes Offense Over CU Athlete’s Disrespect

Deion Sanders never stays quiet when he believes his players are being treated unfairly. He took responsibility for Colorado’s 3-9 season instead of blaming his team. Even in 2024, he publicly criticized reporters for attacking college players over NIL. And now, he appears to be doing the same for one of his wide receivers, Danny Scudero, making it clear that he believes ESPN’s overall No. 35 ranking undervalues him.

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“That’s some bull junk! 35? He isn’t no darn 35. He isn’t a newcomer. He’s a junior,” Sanders said in a video posted by Well Off Media on June 5, 2026, making his dissatisfaction with the rankings explicit. “We ain’t happy with 35. We had to recalibrate. I had to make him think about a few things.”

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Notably, apart from the wide receiver, linebacker Gideon Lampron also ranked No. 92 overall and No. 4 among linebackers. Scuredo, on the other hand, came in at No. 8 among receivers.

“The coverage will be tighter in the Big12, but Scudero was ultra-productive at San Jose State (88 catches for 1,297 yards) and those intangibles and physical tools have transitioned smoothly in Boulder,” ESPN’s Billy Tucker wrote while analyzing the young player. “He brings explosiveness and quickness that allow him to separate easily from defenders. That separation ability comes from his sharp change of direction and vertical speed. Combined with his natural feel as a route runner and big-play ability, Scudero gives QB Julian Lewis another dynamic option entering his second season.”

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But if you think about it, Sanders’ claim makes sense. Scudero isn’t a freshman but a transfer guy who came in with experience. Last year at San Jose State, he had a solid season, leading the nation with 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also ranked fifth in the FBS in receptions and recorded six games with 130 or more receiving yards. This earned him first-team All-Mountain West honors.

Interestingly, he also has two years of eligibility remaining. ESPN itself had mentioned earlier how well his skills fit into offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s system. Their own scouting report also indicated that he deserves recognition as one of the top 20 players.

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Imago Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“He blends a sudden release, clean stems from the slot and elite ball skills, helping him pluck contested throws and turn short targets into 10- to 20-yard chunk gains after the catch,” ESPN mentioned about Scudero back in March. “In a new offensive system directed by Brennan Marion that prioritizes pace and spacing concepts, Scudero’s reliability and playmaking address a specific deficiency the Buffaloes experienced last year: consistent interior production and chain‑moving skills.”

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On top of that, Danny Scudero was named a 2025 Biletnikoff Award semifinalist. So, if anything, it means Scudero had already proven himself at a very high level before transferring to Colorado.

As for Sanders, this isn’t the first time he has voiced support for one of his players.

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Deion Sanders is always going beyond the limit to support his players

Deion Sanders has always stood tall for his players in tough times, and one example of that is Jimmy Horn Jr. When his father was incarcerated, Sanders supported him and helped him realize that his father was watching from prison, motivating him to achieve great things in life. He even advocated for him during the 2025 NFL Draft while praising his skills.

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“What this man is going through is tremendous,” Sanders said. “It can be life-changing for many, but he’s used it to catapult himself to the next level. Any team that drafts Jimmy Horn is going to get a blessing.”

He defended Travis Hunter, too. Back in 2024, when he was snubbed from the finalist list for the Jim Thorpe Award, Deion Sanders showed his frustration.

“Travis can have my Thorpe Award because if this isn’t the most idiotic thing in college football,” Sanders said.

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For Sanders, his players are like his kids, and no matter what, he always stood tall beside them.