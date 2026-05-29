“That Still Hurts”: Michigan National Champ With Ohio Roots Admits Biggest Career Regret

The Buckeyes-Wolverines rivalry is one of the oldest and fiercest in college football. And it is the dream of every Wolverine and Buckeye to feature in this huge rivalry. For former Wolverines’ Special Teams Player of the Year (2021), Caden Kolesar, even the national championship was not enough compensation, as his biggest regret remains being unable to seize the opportunity to play at The Shoe during his college years after an injury setback.

“So, I mean, tore my ACL in my senior year, fifth game of the year against Iowa, which was really a bummer… I was having a fantastic year up until that point where I got hurt,” Kolesar said on the Champ Media YouTube channel. “But I immediately turned all my focus to my rehab and really attacked it, which gave me something to keep my mind off the fact that I wasn’t going to be able to play in some of those really cool games that year.”

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For a boy growing up in Westlake, Ohio, just 30 miles from Columbus, The Shoe isn’t just a stadium, but the place where every Ohio kid dreams of hearing the chant “O-H,” responded with “I-O,” from 110,000 fans. Kolesar grew up watching Ohio State games with his family, even as his father and grandfather were making their own marks at Michigan. That geographic irony cuts deep: he could drive home after the game, but he couldn’t take the field.

After joining the Wolverines in 2019 and appearing in three games on special teams, Kolesar got the chance to play in the Michigan vs Ohio State game, which took place in the Wolverines’ backyard at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, and secured victory. But when the opportunity came in his fourth year, and this time, at the Buckeyes’ backyard, an injury hindered him from playing the game. Luckily, coach Harbaugh was able to help him attend the game, at least.

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“Being a kid from Ohio, I never got to play at Ohio State. I remember I went up to coach Harbaugh and was like, ‘Hey, can I, like, at least come to the game?’ Because usually, the injured guys don’t go to the game,” Kolesar added. “And so, he was generous enough to file a waiver for me. So, I was actually able to be there with the guys, which was amazing. But that still hurts, never playing in the Shoe, like that was rough.”

Imago Credits: Instagram

Kolesar was recruited as a three-star prospect from St. Edward High School, where he finished with 247 tackles, 26 pass breakups, five interceptions, five sacks, three forced fumbles, and three touchdowns over his final two seasons. He was the No. 88 player in the state of Ohio in the class of 2019, per 247Sports.

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Caden Kolesar’s decision to move on from his adversity gave him the best senior season he could ask for. He earned individual honors and made his mark in Ann Arbor.

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Kolesar bounces back from injury to win national championship

Kolesar made peace with not being able to play in his home state in his senior year. But he returned in his fifth season, desiring more than just a Michigan-Ohio State game. With 15 core players returning, all leaders, the heart of the team, they made a pact to just go for it. As such, they secured the national championship with a dominant 15-0 record in the 2023-24 campaign.

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“But coming back from my fifth year, I had so much motivation to be the same player that I was,” Kolesar added. “And we had 15 guys coming back, who could have left, like such a core, all leaders, the core of the team. And we were like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ We’re all coming back, we’re all committed to this mission, and I mean, that was the best team I’ve ever been a part of. It’s easy to say that because we were national champs, but like everyone was so committed to the mission and very little distraction within the team.”

Kolesar closed his Michigan chapter on a high note with a national championship victory. And today, he is a linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at Saline High School.